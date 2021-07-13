Catterick Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Homer Stokes - 14:55 Catterick

Homer Stokes was gambled on close to the off and duly showed fair form to make a winning debut at Wetherby last month. He was never far away and kept going well after hitting the front two furlongs out to win by a length and a quarter. He should improve with that experience under his belt and is fancied to defy a penalty in this novice event to maintain his unbeaten record.

No. 3 (3) Homer Stokes SBK 9/4 EXC 3.45 Trainer: David Barron

Jockey: Connor Beasley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Look Out Louis - 15:30 Catterick

Look Out Louis produced a career best to resume winning ways at Chester last time, his third success from six starts since joining the Julie Camacho yard. He was always travelling strongly at the head of affairs and showed a good attitude when closed down late on to get the verdict by a neck. This will be tougher from a 3 lb higher mark, but he is clearly going the right way and looks sure to give another good account in a wide-open contest.

No. 5 (3) Look Out Louis SBK 2/1 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Julie Camacho

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 82

Dream Point - 17:10 Catterick

Dream Point is threatening to come good soon and looked an unlucky loser when third on her most recent outing at Nottingham, doing well to be beaten just three quarters of a length given how much trouble she met in the straight (finished with running left). She can race from the same mark here and should mount a bold bid to gain compensation if arriving in the same sort of form.