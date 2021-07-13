- Trainer: David Barron
- Jockey: Connor Beasley
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 7lbs
- OR: -
Catterick Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Catterick on Wednesday...
"...looked an unlucky loser when third on her most recent outing at Nottingham..."
Timeform on Dream Point
Homer Stokes - 14:55 Catterick
Homer Stokes was gambled on close to the off and duly showed fair form to make a winning debut at Wetherby last month. He was never far away and kept going well after hitting the front two furlongs out to win by a length and a quarter. He should improve with that experience under his belt and is fancied to defy a penalty in this novice event to maintain his unbeaten record.
Look Out Louis - 15:30 Catterick
Look Out Louis produced a career best to resume winning ways at Chester last time, his third success from six starts since joining the Julie Camacho yard. He was always travelling strongly at the head of affairs and showed a good attitude when closed down late on to get the verdict by a neck. This will be tougher from a 3 lb higher mark, but he is clearly going the right way and looks sure to give another good account in a wide-open contest.
Dream Point is threatening to come good soon and looked an unlucky loser when third on her most recent outing at Nottingham, doing well to be beaten just three quarters of a length given how much trouble she met in the straight (finished with running left). She can race from the same mark here and should mount a bold bid to gain compensation if arriving in the same sort of form.
Smart Stat
WEE LOCH LASS - 14:20 Catterick
20% - Danny Tudhope's strike rate at Catterick
Recommended bets
Catterick 14th Jul (6f Nov Stks)Show Hide
Wednesday 14 July, 2.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Homer Stokes
|Yukon Mission
|Improvised
|Dulla Bhatti
|Haidarah
|Blazing Son
|Nosey Rosie Posey
|Are You Able
|Meccas Diamond
|Mrs Bagerran
Catterick 14th Jul (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 14 July, 3.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Cottam Lane
|Look Out Louis
|Wentworth Falls
|Seas Of Elzaam
|Jill Rose
|Intrinsic Bond
|Bossipop
|Ready Freddie Go
Catterick 14th Jul (1m4f Nov Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 14 July, 5.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Dream Point
|Bigbadboy
|One More Su
|Edgar Allan Poe
|Oreillys Pass
|Framley Garth
|Capla Lass
|Coup De Gold
|Point Of Honour
|Make A Spark
|Winfola
|Never Surrender
|Les Fremantle
|Murchison River