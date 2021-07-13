To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Catterick Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Catterick
Timeform bring you three to back at Catterick on Wednesday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Catterick on Wednesday...

"...looked an unlucky loser when third on her most recent outing at Nottingham..."

Timeform on Dream Point

Homer Stokes - 14:55 Catterick

Homer Stokes was gambled on close to the off and duly showed fair form to make a winning debut at Wetherby last month. He was never far away and kept going well after hitting the front two furlongs out to win by a length and a quarter. He should improve with that experience under his belt and is fancied to defy a penalty in this novice event to maintain his unbeaten record.

Look Out Louis - 15:30 Catterick

Look Out Louis produced a career best to resume winning ways at Chester last time, his third success from six starts since joining the Julie Camacho yard. He was always travelling strongly at the head of affairs and showed a good attitude when closed down late on to get the verdict by a neck. This will be tougher from a 3 lb higher mark, but he is clearly going the right way and looks sure to give another good account in a wide-open contest.

Dream Point - 17:10 Catterick

Dream Point is threatening to come good soon and looked an unlucky loser when third on her most recent outing at Nottingham, doing well to be beaten just three quarters of a length given how much trouble she met in the straight (finished with running left). She can race from the same mark here and should mount a bold bid to gain compensation if arriving in the same sort of form.


Smart Stat

WEE LOCH LASS - 14:20 Catterick
20% - Danny Tudhope's strike rate at Catterick

Recommended bets

Back Homer Stokes @ 3.259/4 in the 14:55 at Catterick
Back Look Out Louis @ 3.02/1 in the 15:30 at Catterick
Back Dream Point @ 4.3310/3 in the 17:10 at Catterick

Catterick 14th Jul (6f Nov Stks)

Show Hide

Wednesday 14 July, 2.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Homer Stokes
Yukon Mission
Improvised
Dulla Bhatti
Haidarah
Blazing Son
Nosey Rosie Posey
Are You Able
Meccas Diamond
Mrs Bagerran
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Catterick 14th Jul (6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 14 July, 3.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Cottam Lane
Look Out Louis
Wentworth Falls
Seas Of Elzaam
Jill Rose
Intrinsic Bond
Bossipop
Ready Freddie Go
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Catterick 14th Jul (1m4f Nov Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 14 July, 5.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Dream Point
Bigbadboy
One More Su
Edgar Allan Poe
Oreillys Pass
Framley Garth
Capla Lass
Coup De Gold
Point Of Honour
Make A Spark
Winfola
Never Surrender
Les Fremantle
Murchison River
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips