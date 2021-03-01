Catterick Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Catterick on Tuesday...

"...with improvement anticipated, he gets the vote to make it two from two over hurdles."

Timeform on Omar Maretti

Omar Maretti - 12:30 Catterick

A dual winner in points, as well as finishing second to Dubai Quest, who has since made a successful Rules debut at Fakenham, on his final outing in that sphere, Omar Maretti opened his own Rules account at the first attempt over this course and distance last month, asserting on the run-in to win by six lengths. Alex Hales's charge is entitled to come on for that effort, and with improvement anticipated, he gets the vote to make it two from two over hurdles.

Stepney Causeway - 13:30 Catterick

Stepney Causeway showed fairly useful form when racing on the Flat for Michael Bell, including when winning at Chelmsford, and he made his hurdling debut after switching to Dan Skelton's yard at Ascot in January. He didn't offer much on that occasion, pulling hard, but that race was about as interesting a juvenile hurdle outside pattern company as has been run in Britain this winter, the winner Tritonic demonstrating as much when landing the Grade 2 Adonis Juvenile Hurdle at Kempton at the weekend. Stepney Causeway should have learnt plenty form that experience, and with further progress likely, he is certainly one to keep an eye on.

First Man - 14:30 Catterick

First Man got himself back on track when landing a handicap hurdle at Huntingdon in November, looking much more straightforward than had previously been the case, and he did remarkably well to follow that up in a Wincanton chase the next month, slithering on landing at the last but asserting again close home. He shaped as if still in good form when third at Wincanton last time, losing all chance when blundering just as the race was hotting up, but he remains of plenty of interest now tackling hurdles once more.

Smart Stat

WHOSHOTTHESHERIFF - 13:00 Catterick
36% - Sean Quinlan's strike rate on chase favourites

