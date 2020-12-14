Catterick Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Airgead Suas - 14:25 Catterick

Airgead Suas had to work hard to score over course and distance last time, but she appreciated the step up in trip and remains relatively unexposed as a stayer so should launch a bold bid as she goes in search of the hat-trick. Airgead Suas was successful at Exeter on her penultimate start and showed improved form to follow up over this course and distance, sticking to her task well. She has gone up 7 lb in the weights, but that rise is offset by the booking of Cillin Leonard, who is excellent value for his 7 lb allowance.

No. 1 Airgead Suas (Ire) SBK 10/11 EXC 2.22 Trainer: Stuart Edmunds

Jockey: C. M. Leonard

Age: 7

Weight: 12st 3lbs

OR: 122

Out On The Tear - 14:55 Catterick

Out On The Tear made a promising start over fences when finishing runner-up at Chepstow last month. He had no answer to the very impressive ten-length winner, but he rallied well under pressure to grab second and that is an encouraging platform from which he can build. He was largely progressive over hurdles last season, winning twice and finishing in the frame on a further three occasions, and he could have more to offer over fences.

No. 6 Out On The Tear (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Sam Allwood

Jockey: Charlie Price

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 109

Gregor - 15:25 Catterick

Gregor was sent off at a big price on debut for a horse from the Dan Skelton yard, but he shaped extremely well and looked unlucky not to win. Gregor finished a close-up fourth over course and distance but was unable to show everything he had to offer as he was denied a clear run on a couple of occasions. He should improve for that experience and can get off the mark.