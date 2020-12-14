To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Catterick Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Horses jumping a fence at Catterick
There's jumps racing at Catterick on Tuesday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Catterick on Tuesday...

"...he could have more to offer over fences..."

Timeform on Out On The Tear

Airgead Suas - 14:25 Catterick

Airgead Suas had to work hard to score over course and distance last time, but she appreciated the step up in trip and remains relatively unexposed as a stayer so should launch a bold bid as she goes in search of the hat-trick. Airgead Suas was successful at Exeter on her penultimate start and showed improved form to follow up over this course and distance, sticking to her task well. She has gone up 7 lb in the weights, but that rise is offset by the booking of Cillin Leonard, who is excellent value for his 7 lb allowance.

Out On The Tear - 14:55 Catterick

Out On The Tear made a promising start over fences when finishing runner-up at Chepstow last month. He had no answer to the very impressive ten-length winner, but he rallied well under pressure to grab second and that is an encouraging platform from which he can build. He was largely progressive over hurdles last season, winning twice and finishing in the frame on a further three occasions, and he could have more to offer over fences.

Gregor - 15:25 Catterick

Gregor was sent off at a big price on debut for a horse from the Dan Skelton yard, but he shaped extremely well and looked unlucky not to win. Gregor finished a close-up fourth over course and distance but was unable to show everything he had to offer as he was denied a clear run on a couple of occasions. He should improve for that experience and can get off the mark.

Smart Stat

African Dance - 12:50 Catterick
£21.92 - Olly Murphy's profit to a £1 level stake when having only one runner on the card

Recommended bets

Airgead Suas - 14:25 Catterick
Out On The Tear - 14:55 Catterick
Gregor - 15:25 Catterick

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Catt 15th Dec (3m1f Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Tuesday 15 December, 2.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Airgead Suas
Maison Dor
Oscar Clouds
Bailarico
Tyrell
Wynford
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Catt 15th Dec (1m7f Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Tuesday 15 December, 2.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Cybalko
Out On The Tear
Cesar Collonges
Relkadam
Outcrop
Halcyon Days
Reverant Cust
Treshnish
Dexcite
Eclat Des Mottes
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Catt 15th Dec (1m7f NHF)

Show Hide

Tuesday 15 December, 3.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Gregor
Paddy The Wire
Risk Dargent
I Hope Star
Akentrick
Its A Lily
Nora The Xplorer
Fernhill Dane
Blackthorn Winter
Fairenoughwhynot
Dunover
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

