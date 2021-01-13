- Trainer: Charlie Longsdon
- Jockey: Brian Hughes
- Age: 4
- Weight: 10st 12lbs
- OR: -
Catterick Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday
Timeform highlight three horses worth backing at Catterick on Thursday...
"...he has more to offer at these marathon trips..."
Timeform on Duc de Grissay
Punctuation was the highest rated of these on the Flat, impressively winning a maiden by 11 lengths at Kempton for Andrew Balding, and fetched 110,000 guineas at the sales in October. He is a very nice type physically, just the sort that will do well now switched to jumps, and there's every chance he could prove a class apart if taking to this new discipline, though he will be suited by further in time.
Alaphilippe has to concede weight away all round here but he looks a bright prospect and should be up to the task. He opened his account in points at the fifth attempt and has won all three starts under Rules so far, taking the scalp of a subsequent winner on his hurdling debut at Ayr in November and completed a straightforward task with ease at Sedgefield last time. We didn't learn anything new about him on that occasion, but he remains with plenty of ability, and can defy a double penalty before having his sights raised.
Duc de Grissay - 14:40 Catterick
Duc de Grissay is lightly raced for an eight-year-old and remains unexposed over fences. He showed the benefit for the step up to three miles when opening his account over fences at Kelso last season and he looked to have been laid out for a race back at that track last time. Duc de Grissay almost landed some nice bets, too, likely to have won had he not unseated his rider at the final fence. The handicapper didn't miss that effort and has hit him with an 8 lb rise in the weights, but Duc de Grissay still looks well enough treated, while he has more to offer at these marathon trips.
Smart Stat
Duc de Grissay - 14:40 Catterick
£29.32 - Sandy Thomson's profit to a £1 level stake with only one runner on the card (chases)
