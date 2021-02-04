- Trainer: Sue Smith
- Jockey: Ryan Mania
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 4lbs
- OR: 117
Catterick Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Catterick on Friday...
"...he is worth another chance from what is clearly a lenient mark..."
Timeform on Donladd
Small Present - 14:00 Catterick
Small Present remains without a win but he has produced some promising efforts in defeat and shaped better than the result would suggest when fourth at Wetherby last time. The inside was not the place to be that day and Small Present raced much closer than most to that unfavoured part of the track, so his effort can be marked up as a consequence. This step up in trip can help bring about further improvement.
Quick Wave had some experience over fences in France and she did well when sent chasing by Venetia Williams last season, winning at Leicester either side of posting good seconds at Warwick and Exeter. She was in the process of running well on her return at Exeter in December but fell at the second-last when disputing second. She flopped over hurdles at Sandown last time but is better over fences and looks to have been found a nice opportunity down in grade.
Donladd showed much improved form on his handicap debut at Doncaster last week, moving through the race like much the best horse at the weights and looking sure to win before being overhauled inside the final 100 yards. It's slightly concerning that Donladd didn't knuckle down properly and carried his head a bit awkwardly, but it's still relatively early days and he might learn from the experience. He is worth another chance from what is clearly a lenient mark.
Smart Stat
Small Present - 14:00 Catterick
23% - Sue Smith's strike rate in mid season
NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets
Betfair Sportsbook are now officially non runner money back on all 2021 Cheltenham Festival races. “NRMB” applies to all bets placed after 10:00am on Tuesday 12th January. The promotion applies to both new and existing customers with registered Betfair accounts. Terms and conditions apply.
Recommended bets
Catt 5th Feb (3m1f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Friday 5 February, 2.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Small Present
|Exodela
|Big Penny
|Legalized
|Bryden Boy
|Dadsintrouble
|Sheriff Garrett
|Wbee
|Bailarico
|Jessiemac
|Furax
Catt 5th Feb (3m1f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Friday 5 February, 2.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Quick Wave
|Whatsdastory
|Gipsy Lee Rose
|Carrolls Milan
|Flow Away
|Lucca Lady
Catt 5th Feb (2m3f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Friday 5 February, 4.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Donladd
|Madera Mist
|Gold Runner
|Tumbling Dice
|Durouyn
|Park Lane Dancer
|Adelphi Prince
|Hot Gossip
|Ex Selance
|Cilluirid
|Midnight Antics
|Chance Finale
|Bravantina
|Goldrapper
|Seapoint
|Wonderful Woman
|Euro Fou