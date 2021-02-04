Catterick Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Small Present - 14:00 Catterick

Small Present remains without a win but he has produced some promising efforts in defeat and shaped better than the result would suggest when fourth at Wetherby last time. The inside was not the place to be that day and Small Present raced much closer than most to that unfavoured part of the track, so his effort can be marked up as a consequence. This step up in trip can help bring about further improvement.

No. 7 Small Present (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.4 Trainer: Sue Smith

Jockey: Ryan Mania

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 117

Quick Wave - 14:30 Catterick

Quick Wave had some experience over fences in France and she did well when sent chasing by Venetia Williams last season, winning at Leicester either side of posting good seconds at Warwick and Exeter. She was in the process of running well on her return at Exeter in December but fell at the second-last when disputing second. She flopped over hurdles at Sandown last time but is better over fences and looks to have been found a nice opportunity down in grade.

No. 1 Quick Wave (Fr) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Robert Dunne

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 130

Donladd - 16:05 Catterick

Donladd showed much improved form on his handicap debut at Doncaster last week, moving through the race like much the best horse at the weights and looking sure to win before being overhauled inside the final 100 yards. It's slightly concerning that Donladd didn't knuckle down properly and carried his head a bit awkwardly, but it's still relatively early days and he might learn from the experience. He is worth another chance from what is clearly a lenient mark.