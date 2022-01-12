To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Catterick Racing Tips: Sidi Ismael can make it four in a row

Racing at Catterick
Adam Houghton outlines the Timeform view on Thursday's card at Catterick

Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Catterick on Thursday.

"Sidi Ismael took another step forward when completing a hat-trick at Market Rasen on Boxing Day, relishing the extra distance as he stayed on well to win by nearly four lengths."

NAP: Sidi Ismael is a progressive staying chaser

Sidi Ismael - 14:40 Catterick

Sidi Ismael took another step forward when completing a hat-trick at Market Rasen on Boxing Day, relishing the extra distance as he stayed on well to win by nearly four lengths. His strength at the finish suggests he won't have any issue with this marathon trip, and it would be folly to rule out further progress given the blistering start he has made to life with the David Pipe yard. This will be his toughest test yet from a BHA mark of 135, 8 lb higher than at Market Rasen, but he is fancied to prove equal to the challenge to make it four from four over fences.

NEXT BEST: Diplomacy looks the way to go

Art of Diplomacy - 15:10 Catterick

Art of Diplomacy made a winning debut for Dr Richard Newland at Ludlow in November, quickly asserting on the run-in to land the spoils by over four lengths. That success earned him an 8 lb rise in the weights and he went on to produce a career best in defeat when filling the runner-up spot at Hereford nine days ago, once again showing a good attitude to pass the post a little over a length behind the winner. He can race from the same mark here and another bold bid is expected provided this doesn't come too soon.

EACH-WAY: No Cruise Yet has leading claims

No Cruise Yet - 13:40 Catterick

No Cruise Yet continued the promising start he has made for the Sam England yard when finishing second over this course and distance two weeks ago, running at least as well in defeat as when winning at Sedgefield the time before. He is clearly very effective under these conditions, a thorough stayer who acts well on soft going, and the balance of his form suggests there are more races to be won with him from a BHA mark of 95

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Sidi Ismael @ 2.255/4 in the 14:40 Catterick
NEXT BEST - Back Art of Diplomacy @ 2.757/4 in the 15:10 Catterick
EACH-WAY - Back No Cruise Yet @ 4.77/2 in the 13:40 Catterick

Thursday 13 January, 1.40pm

Thursday 13 January, 2.40pm

Thursday 13 January, 3.10pm

