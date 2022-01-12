- Trainer: David Pipe
- Jockey: Tom Scudamore
- Age: 8
- Weight: 11st 10lbs
- OR: 135
Catterick Racing Tips: Sidi Ismael can make it four in a row
Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Catterick on Thursday.
"Sidi Ismael took another step forward when completing a hat-trick at Market Rasen on Boxing Day, relishing the extra distance as he stayed on well to win by nearly four lengths."
NAP: Sidi Ismael is a progressive staying chaser
Sidi Ismael took another step forward when completing a hat-trick at Market Rasen on Boxing Day, relishing the extra distance as he stayed on well to win by nearly four lengths. His strength at the finish suggests he won't have any issue with this marathon trip, and it would be folly to rule out further progress given the blistering start he has made to life with the David Pipe yard. This will be his toughest test yet from a BHA mark of 135, 8 lb higher than at Market Rasen, but he is fancied to prove equal to the challenge to make it four from four over fences.
NEXT BEST: Diplomacy looks the way to go
Art of Diplomacy - 15:10 Catterick
Art of Diplomacy made a winning debut for Dr Richard Newland at Ludlow in November, quickly asserting on the run-in to land the spoils by over four lengths. That success earned him an 8 lb rise in the weights and he went on to produce a career best in defeat when filling the runner-up spot at Hereford nine days ago, once again showing a good attitude to pass the post a little over a length behind the winner. He can race from the same mark here and another bold bid is expected provided this doesn't come too soon.
EACH-WAY: No Cruise Yet has leading claims
No Cruise Yet - 13:40 Catterick
No Cruise Yet continued the promising start he has made for the Sam England yard when finishing second over this course and distance two weeks ago, running at least as well in defeat as when winning at Sedgefield the time before. He is clearly very effective under these conditions, a thorough stayer who acts well on soft going, and the balance of his form suggests there are more races to be won with him from a BHA mark of 95
Recommended bets
Catterick 13th Jan (3m1f Nov Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Thursday 13 January, 1.40pm
|No Cruise Yet
|Tumbling Dice
|Melanamix
|Fame And Hope
|Spiders Bite
|Supreme Steel
|Hidden Cargo
|Hidden Glen
|The Very Thing
Catterick 13th Jan (3m6f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Thursday 13 January, 2.40pm
|Sidi Ismael
|Chef Doeuvre
|Classic Escape
|Almazhar Garde
|Whos In The Box
|Mance Rayder
|Supreme Escape
|William of Orange
Catterick 13th Jan (3m1f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Thursday 13 January, 3.10pm
|Bill Baxter
|Art Of Diplomacy
|Be The Difference
|Sermando
|Dalyotin
|Perfect Man