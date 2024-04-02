Catterick Racing Tips: On Point

A Catterick Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Catterick Nap - 13:55 - Back Rockley Point

No. 7 (9) Rockley Point SBK 4/1 EXC 2.82 Trainer: Katie Scott

Jockey: Ryan Sexton

Age: 11

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 46

A tight-knit handicap in which 11-year-old veteran Rockley Point - who handles this ground well and has an experienced pilot aboard - edges the vote on the back of his good recent Newcastle second.

Fellow C&D scorer Captain Corcoran could emerge as the main danger if, as expected, building on his reappearance seventh in the same race.

Back Rockley Point on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Catterick Next Best - 14:55 - Back Sugarpiehoneybunch

No. 13 (13) Sugarpiehoneybunch (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Simon West

Jockey: James Sullivan

Age: 6

Weight: 8st 3lbs

OR: 46

The well-handicapped Sugarpiehoneybunch revels under these underfoot conditions and is fancied to bounce back to form in style and follow up her success in this event a year ago from a 5 lbs higher mark.

Newcastle runner-up Heatherdown Hero appeals as the one to give Simon West's mare most to do.