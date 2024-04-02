- Trainer: Katie Scott
- Jockey: Ryan Sexton
- Age: 11
- Weight: 9st 0lbs
- OR: 46
Catterick Racing Tips: On Point
Timeform's Nic Doggett highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Catterick on Wednesday.
A Catterick Nap and Next Best from Timeform
Serial Winners Fund: Rachael adds £20k to the pot during 2024 Cheltenham Festival
- Trainer: Simon West
- Jockey: James Sullivan
- Age: 6
- Weight: 8st 3lbs
- OR: 46
Catterick Nap - 13:55 - Back Rockley Point
A tight-knit handicap in which 11-year-old veteran Rockley Point - who handles this ground well and has an experienced pilot aboard - edges the vote on the back of his good recent Newcastle second.
Fellow C&D scorer Captain Corcoran could emerge as the main danger if, as expected, building on his reappearance seventh in the same race.
Catterick Next Best - 14:55 - Back Sugarpiehoneybunch
The well-handicapped Sugarpiehoneybunch revels under these underfoot conditions and is fancied to bounce back to form in style and follow up her success in this event a year ago from a 5 lbs higher mark.
Newcastle runner-up Heatherdown Hero appeals as the one to give Simon West's mare most to do.
Catterick 3rd Apr (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 3 April, 3.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Sir Maxi
|Al Muqdad
|Beauty Choice
|Camacho Star
|Mutanaaseq
|Shark Two One
|Mr Strutter
|Russco
|Langholm
|Emperor Caradoc
Bet slip
