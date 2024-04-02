Tony Calvin Tips

Serial Winners

Daryl Carter Tips

Kevin Blake Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Rachael Blackmore Insight

Catterick Racing Tips: On Point

Catterick
There is Flat racing from Catterick on Wednesday

Timeform's Nic Doggett highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Catterick on Wednesday.

  • A Catterick Nap and Next Best from Timeform

  • Serial Winners Fund: Rachael adds £20k to the pot during 2024 Cheltenham Festival

    • Catterick Nap - 13:55 - Back Rockley Point

    A tight-knit handicap in which 11-year-old veteran Rockley Point - who handles this ground well and has an experienced pilot aboard - edges the vote on the back of his good recent Newcastle second.

    Fellow C&D scorer Captain Corcoran could emerge as the main danger if, as expected, building on his reappearance seventh in the same race.

    Back Rockley Point on Betfair Exchange

    Bet now

    Catterick Next Best - 14:55 - Back Sugarpiehoneybunch

    The well-handicapped Sugarpiehoneybunch revels under these underfoot conditions and is fancied to bounce back to form in style and follow up her success in this event a year ago from a 5 lbs higher mark.

    Newcastle runner-up Heatherdown Hero appeals as the one to give Simon West's mare most to do.

    Back Sugarpiehoneybunch on Betfair Exchange

    Bet now

GET £20 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU BET £5

New customers only. Bet £5 on the Betfair Sportsbook and receive £20 in FREE bets once your qualifying bet has been settled. T&Cs apply.

Catterick 3rd Apr (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 3 April, 3.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Sir Maxi
Al Muqdad
Beauty Choice
Camacho Star
Mutanaaseq
Shark Two One
Mr Strutter
Russco
Langholm
Emperor Caradoc
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Ultimate Guide to Betting on the Grand National 2024: Tips, Odds and Predictions

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Tony Calvin Antepost Tips: It's a 10/1 for the money at Kelso this Saturday

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Daily Racing Multiple Tips: Ponty selection to kick-start a Tuesday double

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Daryl Carter's Tips: River looks a fair bet down in grade at Pontefract

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Irish Grand National Tips: Kevin Blake has wan to consider at 10/1

  6. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies ex-pointer to score on rules debut at Huntingdon

More Horse Racing Tips