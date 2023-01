NAP

El Muchacho - 15:55 Catterick

El Muchacho could hardly been more impressive when making a successful handicap debut at Plumpton 10 days ago, hitting the front two out and quickly forging clear from there to win by seven and a half lengths with plenty in hand.

This will be a quicker-than-ideal turnaround, but El Muchacho remains with potential after just three starts over hurdles and even a repeat of the form he showed last time should be good enough to see him follow up under a 7 lb penalty.

No. 3 El Muchacho (Ire) SBK 5/6 EXC 1.91 Trainer: Milton Harris

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 111

NEXT BEST

Beat The Edge - 13:40 Catterick

Beat The Edge was unlucky not to win when filling the runner-up spot at Wetherby on Boxing Day, looking in control when slithering on landing two out and badly losing momentum.

He was still beaten less than two lengths and probably would have won quite comfortably had he jumped the second last cleanly.

Either way, that was his best effort yet over fences and a 7 lb higher mark is unlikely to prove beyond him if the cheekpieces which seemed to spark him into life last time have the same effect.

No. 3 Beat The Edge (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.96 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: Jamie Hamilton

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 88

EACH-WAY

Jessiemac - 13:05 Catterick

Jessiemac struggled for form in three starts towards the end of last year, but she's had a good break since being pulled up at Kelso in November and it could prove dangerous to underestimate her from a reduced mark.

For context, Jessiemac lines up today from a 3 lb lower mark than when winning this race 12 months ago and the softer conditions this time won't be an issue as she tries to find her form from somewhere.