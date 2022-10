NAP: Chipstead can progress again

Chipstead - 15:15 Catterick

Chipstead is a brother to Roger Teal's other top sprinter Oxted and he arrives firmly on the up having won his last two starts, producing another career-best effort when winning the Portland at Doncaster with a bit up his sleeve last month.

He was value for extra than the official margin given how far he beat the rest by who raced in his group and he was very strong at the finish. The drop back to a bare five furlongs is a slight concern, but the forecast softer ground should help, while his draw in stall 14 may work out well given they tend to race nearer the stands' rail when there is ease in the ground. Chipstead looks a big player off just 5 lb higher.

No. 2 (14) Chipstead EXC 1.1 Trainer: Roger Teal

Jockey: Frederick Larson

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 97

NEXT BEST: Motawaazy has an appealing profile

Motawaazy - 15:50 Catterick

It is very hard to argue with Motawaazy's strike rate over the last year or so, notching six wins in that time, with four of those coming at this track and two over course and distance.

He landed good support when resuming winning ways in April and, given that success came on the back of a seven-month break, his absence since isn't really much of a concern. The potential softer ground is a slight one, however, but he arrives very much on the up and may have more to offer.