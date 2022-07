NAP: Dreamcasing should prove hard to beat

Dreamcasing - 16:50 Catterick

Dreamcasing is bred to be useful and was gambled on at big prices when finishing runner-up at Thirsk last week, and his backers can rightly feel a little hard done by as he was the only runner from a single-figure draw to be involved in the finish. That race was dominated by horses who were drawn high, so he can be marked up significantly for finishing as close as he did, certainly well ahead of his mark and unexposed as a sprinter. He is only due to be 2 lb higher in future races, but even that looks lenient, and he is a strong fancy to open his account from the same mark.

No. 8 (1) Dreamcasing SBK 11/8 EXC 2.68 Trainer: Grant Tuer

Jockey: Sam James

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 49

NEXT BEST: Urban Sprawl looks fairly treated

Urban Sprawl - 15:20 Catterick

This looks an open race for the grade, but Urban Sprawl has improved with each of his three runs so far, and an opening mark of 75 looks workable. He was a little disappointing on his debut, but has left that effort behind, given a positive ride over six furlongs at Ayr last time, and staying on like he'll be suited by this step up in trip once headed approaching the final furlong. A similarly positive ride should see him to good effect at this track and he is bred to be a bit better than this level.

No. 1 (2) Urban Sprawl SBK 9/4 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Charlie & Mark Johnston

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 75

EACH WAY: Mr Chua can be involved

Mr Chua - 15:50 Catterick

Mr Chua hasn't won on the Flat for nearly two years, but he is probably in better form than his recent form figures imply, and his mark continues to fall. He did too much too soon at Newmarket last time, but he was tight enough in the market, suggesting better was expected, and his usual forceful tactics should be seen to better effect round here. This doesn't look the deepest handicap and it would be no surprise were he to be involved in the finish.