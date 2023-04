NAP

Divine Libra - 15:48 Catterick

Divine Libra showed plenty of ability in a pair of starts as a two-year-old, producing his best effort when filling the runner-up spot on his debut at Kempton in October.

That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and it's unlikely that he's reached his ceiling having been given a good break since a slightly underwhelming run at Newcastle in November.

A couple of interesting newcomers feature among the opposition in this novice event, but Divine Libra rates a solid selection to get off the mark at the third attempt for Charlie Hills, who has his team in excellent shape (five winners from his last 16 runners).

No. 1 (6) Divine Libra (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.38 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Paul Hanagan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Mister Camacho - 15:15 Catterick

Mister Camacho ran right up to his best when finishing a close-up third on his reappearance at Doncaster 10 days ago, doing his best work late on to pass the post just half a length behind the winner.

He can line up from the same mark today and the way he shaped on Town Moor suggests the return to further will be in his favour.

The rain-softened ground won't be an issue, either, and he gets the vote to belatedly open his account.

No. 7 (3) Mister Camacho (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 3.1 Trainer: Michael & David Easterby

Jockey: Joanna Mason

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 68

EACH-WAY

Metabolt - 16:18 Catterick

Metabolt proved a disappointment when last seen finishing down the field at Nottingham in October, but it could be worth putting a line through that run as he seemed unsuited by the testing conditions.

He is perhaps better judged on the form he showed when previously finishing fourth on his handicap debut at Chester, passing the post only two and a half lengths behind the winner and looking unlucky not to finish closer still having met plenty of trouble.

The four-year-old is clearly on a good mark and could be worth a chance to resume his progress on his return to action.