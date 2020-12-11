Caspian Caviar Gold Cup: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

1. Master Tommytucker (Paul Nicholls/Harry Cobden)

Low-mileage nine-year-old who has looked smart when completing and arrives on a hat-trick after ready wins at Haydock and Huntingdon (match). More needed back in handicap company but he's not dismissed.

2. Cepage (Venetia Williams/Charlie Deutsch)

Cracking servant to connections who scored over C&D last term and signed off with good seventh in Ultima handicap here. In frame in past two runnings of this race and goes well fresh so leading claims.

No. 2 Cepage (Fr) SBK 13/2 EXC 8.4 Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 155

3. Al Dancer (Nigel Twiston-Davies/Sam Twiston-Davies)

Course winner who has taken his form up another notch this term, excellent third of 16 to Coole Cody in Paddy Power Gold Cup here last month. Well worth considering off unchanged mark.

4. Huntsman Son (Alex Hales/Kielan Woods)

Low-mileage 10-year-old who made light of 18-month absence when impressive winner of 19f Wetherby handicap chase on return, quickening clear from last. Up 9 lb but good jumper who is not ruled out lightly.

5. Windsor Avenue (Brian Ellison/Brian Hughes)

Looked smart chaser in making with easy 20f wins at Sedgefield and Carlisle last term and got back on the up after wind op when second to Imperial Aura at Carlisle on return. In the mix on handicap bow.

6. Midnight Shadow (Sue Smith/Ryan Mania)

Grade 2 winner over hurdles/fences, landing Dipper over C&D last term. Looked rusty after eight months off on return when tenth in 20f Aintree handicap so no forlorn hope with that run under his belt.

7. Saint Sonnet (Paul Nicholls/Aidan Coleman)

Ex-French recruit who signed off with good seventh in Marsh Chase here last term. Undone by late mistakes when last-fence faller in Paddy Power Gold Cup on return but remains with potential.

8. Good Boy Bobby (Nigel Twiston-Davies/Daryl Jacob)

Useful hurdler who has matched that level over fences, scoring readily on return at Bangor before runner-up to Master Tommytucker at Haydock. Into handicaps now and he's one for the shortlist.

9. Drumconnor Lad (Adrian Keatley/Conor Brassil (5))

Better than ever over fences when scoring at Ayr in October but never able to get in a blow at Ascot last time. Return to further should suit but this is a tough ask.

10. Southfield Stone (Paul Nicholls/Bryony Frost)

Useful hurdler/chaser who returned with 20f win here before good second of four back at this course last month. This is tougher back in handicap company but he's still respected.

11. Coole Cody (Evan Williams/Adam Wedge)

Vastly improved over fences for new yard this term, and landed Paddy Power Gold Cup in gutsy fashion here last month. Up 6 lb but another bold showing is very much on the cards.

12. Annie Mc (Jonjo O'Neill/Jonjo O'Neill Jr.)

Rattled off hat-trick in small fields over fences last term but unable to get in a blow in stronger company since, seventh in 20f Aintree handicap on return. Cheekpieces go on now with bit to prove.

13. Benatar (Gary Moore/Jamie Moore)

Useful winning chaser at his best but off the track for 23 months. Has gone well fresh before but this is a very tough comeback run.

14. Chatham Street Lad (Michael Winters, Ireland/Darragh O'Keeffe)

Made it 2-3 over fences this season with facile victory in 2m Cork handicap 13 days ago. Effective over 20f too but 13 lb hike demands plenty more here in this higher grade.

15. Champagne Mystery (Nicky Henderson/Nico de Boinville)

Wide-margin winner on chasing debut at Aintree last term but failed to build on it and pulled up in 20f handicap here final start. Since had wind op so no forlorn hope on return for leading yard.

16. Romain de Senam (Dan Skelton/Harry Skelton)

Three-time winner around 20f for Paul Nicholls in 2019. Has been brought along steadily for new yard, fourth in 2m Aintree handicap last month. Back up in trip with tongue strap refitted so a player.

17. Militarian (Andrew Martin/James Bowen)

Sprang a surprise (50/1) when scoring at Ascot last season and has failed to match that form, though not disgraced when third back there on reappearance. Others more persuasive, however.

