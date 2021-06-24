Cartmel Trainer Watch: Peter Bowen's chasers can continue fine strike rate

One thing for sure is this is certainly Peter Bowen's time of year. He flourishes with the summer jumps meetings and this year has been no different.

With three winners at his local track, Ffos Las, as well as two at Market Rasen and the other at Hexham, you'd be a fool to not keep close tabs on his latest runners.

No Quarters Asked can deliver

First up for Bowen is No Quarter Asked in the 15:00 2m5f Chase. His son, James, is on board once again, who is currently four from 14 in the last two weeks.

No Quarters Asked won when sent off evens favourite at Ffos Las at the beginning of the month, who ran on well over the 2m3½f distance, suggesting the step up in trip will suit.

Bowen's six-year-old raced at Cartmel over hurdles back in February, finishing second to Jennie Candlish's well fancied Barnay, who were both over 13 lengths clear of Dancing Doug in third. That was in soft conditions, and his three runs to date over fences have all been on good ground, in which he seems to prefer. Conditions will suit on Friday.

According to the market, No Quarters Asked is amongst the favourites at 5.59/2, behind Goldencard 5.04/1 and Joly Maker 5.04/1. Both also won last time out, although both were Class 5 events at Fontwell and Huntingdon - tracks very different to the uniqueness of Cartmel.

The only course winner in the line up is Sam England's My Renaissance, although that was back in June 2018 over 2m1f, and the 11-year-old's form at the venue since reads 7-F-4-5-3. Fairly uninspiring.

And so Peter Bowen's No Quarter Asked looks to be a little underrated in the market considering his trainer's and jockey's form, and it'll be no surprise to see that 5.59/2 shorten before the off.

No. 3 No Quarter Asked (Ire) EXC 2.9 Trainer: Peter Bowen

Jockey: James Bowen

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 96

More Buck's for Bowen

Next up we have More Bucks competing in the 15:35 3m1½f. Sean Bowen takes charge in a race which is lacking quality, I must say.

For Jim 3.55/2 is the one to beat according to the market. He's looking for his hattrick having won at Cartmel and Hexham after blowing off the cobwebs when finishing sixth at Warwick on his season's debut.

However, it's worth noting the nine-year-old did just enough at Cartmel over 2m6f, seeing off Liffeydale Dreamer by a neck, with Ever So Much less than a length behind in third.

And although he won eased down by 12 lengths at Hexham last time out, he was on and off the bridle throughout against weak opposition and he will have to improve again in this race in order to come out on top, especially being top weight in this one.

At 5.04/1 More Buck's has been introduced into the market as one of the main challengers. It has been 80 days since his second in a point at Tabley, although that was over 2m4f and his previous two runs in points have seen him come out on top by a total of 37 lengths.

With six chase wins to his name from 34 runs, which includes two seconds and five thirds, there's every chance More Buck's can be competitive within this field.

The step up in trip raises the question whether the veteran can once again step up, but any market support for Bowen's 11-year-old should be noted.

Dee Star is next up in the market at 7.06/1, who ran well at Cartmel back in May, always held in second but that performance was a big step up from his previous four efforts this season. However, that is now ten runs without a win, and although that victory was at Cartmel, it came over 2m5f.

No. 2 More Buck's (Ire) EXC 5.9 Trainer: Peter Bowen

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Age: 11

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 99

With Bowen very much in form of late, there's little surprise to see his runners at the top end of the market. With that in mind, there's every chance his strike rate can rise above 40% come 15:45 tomorrow.