Carlisle Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

Racing at Carlisle
Timeform provide three bets from Carlisle on Thursday

Timeform provide you with the three best bets at Carlisle on Thursday...

"...with the potential for further improvement in this sphere, he is a confident selection to bring up the double."

Timeform on Cage Of Fear

Cage Of Fear - 14:26 Carlisle

Cage Of Fear made a most promising start to his chasing career when second at Market Rasen in August, and in truth, he probably would have opened his account there and then had he jumped a little more fluently. He quickly put that right at Perth last month however, winning with plenty in hand thanks to a much more assured round of jumping. He is still low mileage and, with the potential for further improvement in this sphere, he is a confident selection to bring up the double.

The Navigator - 15:01 Carlisle

The Navigator showed very little in his three hurdle starts last year, but fresh from a good season on the Flat, he has proved an entirely different proposition this time around. He got off the mark over obstacles on his handicap hurdle debut at Sedgefield last month, scoring with plenty in hand under a confident ride, and he followed that up with an even cosier win at the same venue last week, defying a penalty to win in impressive style. He is again turned out under a penalty here and looks well placed to land the hat-trick.

Honourary Gift - 15:36 Carlisle

Winner of a bumper and a novice hurdle last season, Honourary Gift has made a promising start to life over fences this term, finishing second on debut before shaping well when unseating at Sedgefield last month, going well in second when coming down at the eighth. He clearly needs to brush up on his jumping, but there is undoubtedly more to come from him in this sphere, and he makes plenty of appeal with Brian Hughes taking over in the plate.

Smart Stat

PEKING ROSE - 16:11 Carlisle
£28.82 - Fergal O'Brien's profit to a £1 level stake with bumper debutants

Recommended bets

Cage Of Fear - 14:26 Carlisle
The Navigator - 15:01 Carlisle
Honourary Gift - 15:36 Carlisle

