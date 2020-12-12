Carlisle Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Bingo d'Olivate - 12:35 Carlisle

Bingo d'Olivate shaped as if needing the run when sixth at Hexham in October, but his ability looked to be still intact after an eight-month absence, and with a run now under his belt, he could be worth siding with. Bingo d'Olivate finished first past the post on his last visit to this venue, only to be disqualified after his rider weighed in light, and he is on a potentially good mark now switched back to chasing.

No. 4 Bingo D'olivate (Fr) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.9 Trainer: James Ewart

Jockey: Nathan Moscrop

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 93

Jonniesofa - 13:35 Carlisle

Jonniesofa is very lightly raced for his age, and though his form tailed off towards the end of last season, he boasts a terrific record when fresh, winning on each of his last two runs after a break. There is still the possibility that he'll do better still given the lack of miles on the clock, and he is a big player on his reappearance.

No. 1 Jonniesofa (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Rose Dobbin

Jockey: Craig Nichol

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 138

Captain Zebo - 14:10 Carlisle

Captain Zebo joined John Dixon's yard for £15,000 back in 2018, and he made a fine start for his new trainer, racking up a hat-trick of novice hurdles in his first three races. He brushed aside an 11-month absence to bring up the four-timer at this venue in February, making a bad mistake at the second last but showing an impressive amount of stamina to open up afterwards, keeping on to win with plenty in hand. He is clearly capable when fresh and gets the vote to make a winning reappearance.