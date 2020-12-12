To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Carlisle Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Carlisle racing
Timeform provide three best bets from Carlisle on Sunday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Carlisle on Sunday...

"... clearly capable when fresh and gets the vote to make a winning reappearance."

Timeform on Captain Zebo

Bingo d'Olivate - 12:35 Carlisle

Bingo d'Olivate shaped as if needing the run when sixth at Hexham in October, but his ability looked to be still intact after an eight-month absence, and with a run now under his belt, he could be worth siding with. Bingo d'Olivate finished first past the post on his last visit to this venue, only to be disqualified after his rider weighed in light, and he is on a potentially good mark now switched back to chasing.

Jonniesofa - 13:35 Carlisle

Jonniesofa is very lightly raced for his age, and though his form tailed off towards the end of last season, he boasts a terrific record when fresh, winning on each of his last two runs after a break. There is still the possibility that he'll do better still given the lack of miles on the clock, and he is a big player on his reappearance.

Captain Zebo - 14:10 Carlisle

Captain Zebo joined John Dixon's yard for £15,000 back in 2018, and he made a fine start for his new trainer, racking up a hat-trick of novice hurdles in his first three races. He brushed aside an 11-month absence to bring up the four-timer at this venue in February, making a bad mistake at the second last but showing an impressive amount of stamina to open up afterwards, keeping on to win with plenty in hand. He is clearly capable when fresh and gets the vote to make a winning reappearance.

Smart Stat

BINGO D'OLIVATE - 12:35 Carlisle
£10.62 - James Ewart's profit to a £1 level stake with only one runner on the card

Recommended bets

Bingo d'Olivate - 12:35 Carlisle
Jonniesofa - 13:35 Carlisle
Captain Zebo - 14:10 Carlisle

