To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Carlisle Racing Tips: Tango to lead rivals a merry dance

Horse racing at Carlisle
There's jumps racing at Carlisle on Sunday

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Carlisle on Sunday.

NAP

Papa Tango Charly - 13:40 Carlisle

Papa Tango Charly was disappointing over hurdles considering connections paid £440,000 for him after he won his point. However, he proved a completely different proposition on his chasing debut here in October, jumping soundly and cruising 12 lengths clear to beat his rivals in a good time. That was much better than anything he achieved over hurdles and a 10 lb rise in the weights does not look harsh given the ease of victory. He has more to offer as a chaser.

NEXT BEST

Bass Rock - 14:10 Carlisle

Bass Rock was unable to complete the hat-trick at Haydock last month but he shaped well in third and should still be regarded as a horse on the rise. Bass Rock won a hot handicap over two and a half miles here in October - the second and third both won next time - and he then arguably ran at least as well in defeat in a stronger event at Haydock on his first crack at three miles. Bass Rock didn't see things out as strongly as the pair who beat him, but that was probably down to him sitting closer than ideal to a strong pace, rather than not seeing out the trip, and he still has more to offer. The continued good form of trainer Sandy Thomson is also in his favour.

Get a Free £5 Bet on Multiples Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Papa Tango Charly @ 2.56/4 in the 13:40 at Carlisle
NEXT BEST - Back Bass Rock @ 4.03/1 in the 14:10 at Carlisle

Carlisle 12th Dec (2m5f Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Sunday 12 December, 1.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Papa Tango Charly
Well Above Par
Whoshotthesheriff
Uncle Alastair
Burbank
Joke Dancer
Hollywoodien
Uptown Harry
Thatsy
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Carlisle 12th Dec (3m1f Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Sunday 12 December, 2.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Bass Rock
Flight Deck
Teescomponents Lad
Saint Dalina
Captain Zebo
The Worlds End
Small Present
Wowsham
Homme Dun Soir
Perfect Man
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips