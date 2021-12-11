- Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill
- Jockey: Nick Scholfield
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 10lbs
- OR: 138
Carlisle Racing Tips: Tango to lead rivals a merry dance
Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Carlisle on Sunday.
NAP
Papa Tango Charly - 13:40 Carlisle
Papa Tango Charly was disappointing over hurdles considering connections paid £440,000 for him after he won his point. However, he proved a completely different proposition on his chasing debut here in October, jumping soundly and cruising 12 lengths clear to beat his rivals in a good time. That was much better than anything he achieved over hurdles and a 10 lb rise in the weights does not look harsh given the ease of victory. He has more to offer as a chaser.
NEXT BEST
Bass Rock was unable to complete the hat-trick at Haydock last month but he shaped well in third and should still be regarded as a horse on the rise. Bass Rock won a hot handicap over two and a half miles here in October - the second and third both won next time - and he then arguably ran at least as well in defeat in a stronger event at Haydock on his first crack at three miles. Bass Rock didn't see things out as strongly as the pair who beat him, but that was probably down to him sitting closer than ideal to a strong pace, rather than not seeing out the trip, and he still has more to offer. The continued good form of trainer Sandy Thomson is also in his favour.
Recommended bets
Carlisle 12th Dec (2m5f Hcap Chs)
Sunday 12 December, 1.40pm
Sunday 12 December, 1.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Papa Tango Charly
|Well Above Par
|Whoshotthesheriff
|Uncle Alastair
|Burbank
|Joke Dancer
|Hollywoodien
|Uptown Harry
|Thatsy
Carlisle 12th Dec (3m1f Hcap Hrd)
Sunday 12 December, 2.10pm
Sunday 12 December, 2.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Bass Rock
|Flight Deck
|Teescomponents Lad
|Saint Dalina
|Captain Zebo
|The Worlds End
|Small Present
|Wowsham
|Homme Dun Soir
|Perfect Man
