Carlisle Racing Tips: Tango to lead rivals a merry dance

NAP

Papa Tango Charly - 13:40 Carlisle

Papa Tango Charly was disappointing over hurdles considering connections paid £440,000 for him after he won his point. However, he proved a completely different proposition on his chasing debut here in October, jumping soundly and cruising 12 lengths clear to beat his rivals in a good time. That was much better than anything he achieved over hurdles and a 10 lb rise in the weights does not look harsh given the ease of victory. He has more to offer as a chaser.

No. 3 Papa Tango Charly (Fr) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.26 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Nick Scholfield

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 138

NEXT BEST

Bass Rock - 14:10 Carlisle

Bass Rock was unable to complete the hat-trick at Haydock last month but he shaped well in third and should still be regarded as a horse on the rise. Bass Rock won a hot handicap over two and a half miles here in October - the second and third both won next time - and he then arguably ran at least as well in defeat in a stronger event at Haydock on his first crack at three miles. Bass Rock didn't see things out as strongly as the pair who beat him, but that was probably down to him sitting closer than ideal to a strong pace, rather than not seeing out the trip, and he still has more to offer. The continued good form of trainer Sandy Thomson is also in his favour.