NAP

Royal Prospect - 14:50 Carlisle

Royal Prospect cashed in on a reduced mark when scoring over course and distance early in August, registering a decisive success to enhance his good course record at a venue where the stiff finish plays to his strengths. Royal Prospect was below his best at Ripon on his next outing, but he bounced back here last week, coming home strongly inside the final furlong and doing well to overhaul a more prominently ridden rival. The runner-up, who has since won to give the form a boost, pulled five lengths clear of the third, so a 4 lb penalty may not prevent Royal Prospect from registering a fourth success at this venue.

No. 4 (6) Royal Prospect (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Lawrence Mullaney

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 61

NEXT BEST

Kimifive - 15:55 Carlisle

Kimifive didn't show a great deal on his first start for Ian Williams at Wolverhampton last month but he shaped well at Epsom on his next outing and then, just 24 hours later, he built on that promise back at the same venue to snap a losing run that stretched back to May 2019. Kimifive had fallen a long way in the weights prior to his win at Epsom last week, so a 4 lb penalty for that comfortable success should not stop him from following up. The enthusiasm with which he raced, before quickening two and three quarter lengths clear, was especially notable and his excellent yard clearly has him back on the right track.