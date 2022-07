NAP: Persist is worth sticking with

Persist - 16:30 Carlisle

Persist shaped as if still in good form when finishing seventh in the Sandringham Stakes at Royal Ascot last time, doing second best of those who raced on her side of the track. The principals on the opposite side had flown by the time Persist was able to hit full stride and she did well under the circumstances to finish as close as she did (beaten around six lengths). She remains with potential and is well worth another chance to prove herself better than a BHA mark of 83 in these calmer waters.

No. 4 (5) Persist SBK 6/4 EXC 2.6 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Stevie Donohoe

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 83

NEXT BEST: Pureness to build on debut promise

Pureness - 15:20 Carlisle

Pureness showed ability when finishing fifth on her debut in a Newmarket maiden two weeks ago, sticking to her task well to be beaten less than three lengths. That form puts her right in the mix here and the way she shaped at Newmarket suggests she is sure to improve with the experience under her belt. Ben Curtis has an impressive 25% strike rate at Carlisle since the start of the 2017 season and Pureness appeals as potentially his best chance of a winner on Thursday's card.

No. 6 (7) Pureness SBK 6/4 EXC 2.62 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: More to come from Monica

Monica - 14:45 Carlisle

Monica took a big step forward to get off the mark in a novice event over this course and distance last month, hitting the front entering the final furlong and quickly powering clear from there to win by four lengths in impressive fashion. A BHA mark of 75 is no gift now making the switch to handicaps, but there should be lots more to come from her after just three starts. She certainly has plenty about her physically and her pedigree is also an ongoing recommendation.