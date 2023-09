A Carlisle NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Carlisle NAP - 15:50 - Back JKR Cobbler

No. 3 (4) Jkr Cobbler (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.76 Trainer: Iain Jardine

Jockey: Andrew Mullen

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 62

JKR Cobbler arrives in excellent form, ratting off a quick-fire hat-trick over an extended seven furlongs at Ayr at the beginning of August.

He produced another career-best effort for his latest success, making headway out wide around three furlongs out and produced to lead entering the final furlong, just kept up to his work for a comfortable success in the closing stages.

JKR Cobbler is in the form of his life and is hard to oppose having been freshened up since.

Carlisle Next Best - 14:40 - Back Knicks

No. 9 (10) Knicks (Ire) SBK 15/2 EXC 8.4 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Rowan Scott

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 68

Knicks is speedily bred and was well backed to make a winning debut at over five furlongs at Ripon and showed plenty of dash while showing signs of inexperience.

He built on that effort at the third attempt in first-time cheekpieces at Ayr at the end of July but was no match for the winner, and he failed to stay seven furlongs on his nursery debut at Newbury last time.

Knicks has since been dropped 2 lb by the handicapper and is well worth another chance to prove himself on a good mark dropped back in trip.