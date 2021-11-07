Carlisle Racing Tips: Expect no Drama with Minella

NAP

Minella Drama - 14:10 Carlisle

Minella Drama enjoyed a successful campaign over hurdles last season, notably winning a listed race at Market Rasen before finishing runner-up in Grade 1 company at Aintree. Minella Drama made a pleasing chasing debut at Uttoxeter last month, bolting up in a novice handicap chase, and he looks like an exciting prospect over fences. He comes out clear here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and can give the in-form Donald McCain another winner.

No. 4 Minella Drama (Ire) SBK 6/5 EXC 2.3 Trainer: Donald McCain

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Frenchy du Large - 15:10 Carlisle

Frenchy du Large showed fairly useful form over hurdles last season, signing off for the campaign with a win in a handicap hurdle at Ludlow, but it would be a surprise were he not to develop into a better chaser. Frenchy du Large has the physique of a horse who should thrive over fences and he is in the care of Venetia Williams, a trainer who does so well with her chasers. He can prove much better than his current mark.

No. 2 Frenchy Du Large (Fr) SBK 7/5 EXC 2.48 Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Robert Dunne

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 120

EACH-WAY

Evita du Mesnil - 13:35 Carlisle

Evita du Mesnil wasn't at her best when last seen at Perth in June, but she had some excuses on that occasion as she was forced wide and also made a significant error. She's better judged on the form she showed when successful at the same course in May. That was her third win since joining Daragh Bourke and she has a good strike rate since joining the yard. She has won around here and goes well fresh, so she has plenty in her favour.