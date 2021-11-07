To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Carlisle Racing Tips: Expect no Drama with Minella

Horses jumping a fence
There are some good prospects racing at Carlisle on Monday

Timeform's Tony McFadden recommends a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Carlisle on Monday.

NAP

Minella Drama - 14:10 Carlisle

Minella Drama enjoyed a successful campaign over hurdles last season, notably winning a listed race at Market Rasen before finishing runner-up in Grade 1 company at Aintree. Minella Drama made a pleasing chasing debut at Uttoxeter last month, bolting up in a novice handicap chase, and he looks like an exciting prospect over fences. He comes out clear here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and can give the in-form Donald McCain another winner.

NEXT BEST

Frenchy du Large - 15:10 Carlisle

Frenchy du Large showed fairly useful form over hurdles last season, signing off for the campaign with a win in a handicap hurdle at Ludlow, but it would be a surprise were he not to develop into a better chaser. Frenchy du Large has the physique of a horse who should thrive over fences and he is in the care of Venetia Williams, a trainer who does so well with her chasers. He can prove much better than his current mark.

EACH-WAY

Evita du Mesnil - 13:35 Carlisle

Evita du Mesnil wasn't at her best when last seen at Perth in June, but she had some excuses on that occasion as she was forced wide and also made a significant error. She's better judged on the form she showed when successful at the same course in May. That was her third win since joining Daragh Bourke and she has a good strike rate since joining the yard. She has won around here and goes well fresh, so she has plenty in her favour.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Minella Drama @ 2.56/4 in the 14:10 at Carlisle
NEXT BEST - Back Frenchy du Large @ 2.89/5 in the 15:10 at Carlisle
EACH-WAY - Back Evita du Mesnil @ 9.08/1 in the 13:35 at Carlisle

Carlisle 8th Nov (2m1f Hcap Hrd)

Monday 8 November, 1.35pm

Gine Sacre
Set In Stone
Volkovka
Calliope
Evita Du Mesnil
Rubytwo
Lady Villanelle
Blue Hawaii
Laskadine
Marta Des Mottes
Carlisle 8th Nov (2m Listed Chs)

Monday 8 November, 2.10pm

Minella Drama
Cheddleton
Gumball
War Lord
Elvis Mail
Champagnesuperover
Carlisle 8th Nov (2m4f Hcap Chs)

Monday 8 November, 3.10pm

Frenchy Du Large
Uptown Harry
First Account
Victory Echo
Well Above Par
If Not For Dylan
Blakerigg
