NAP

Dunnet Head - 13:35 Carlisle

Dunnet Head was a pricey purchase as a three-year-old and looked a good prospect when making a winning start in a bumper at Ayr in October, justifying market support and also overcoming the run of the race.

He was again strong in the market for his hurdling debut but failed to meet expectations at Kelso in December for all he wasn't beaten far. Dunnet Head remains with potential and looks to have been well placed here so he has an excellent chance.

No. 5 Dunnet Head (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Iain Jardine

Jockey: Craig Nichol

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Escapeandevade - 14:10 Carlisle

Only four runners but there is some potential on show here and Escapeandevade will likely prove hard to beat following his impressive victory at Ayr last month.

He was beaten when looking the likeliest winner at Wetherby on his previous start, but there was nothing wrong with his finishing effort last time, drawing clear from some way out to win hard held. That wasn't the strongest race but a 7 lb rise looks lenient and he is a horse to keep on side.

No. 1 Escapeandevade (Ire) SBK 10/11 EXC 2.02 Trainer: James Ewart

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 127

EACH WAY

Clear White Light - 15:45 Carlisle

Clear White Light remains lightly raced for a seven-year-old and he opened his account for this yard in good style at Doncaster last month, justifying good support having shaped promisingly on his debut for this stable on his previous start.

He didn't look a likely winner approaching the last but stayed on strongly to lead in the dying strides, pulling well clear of the remainder with the runner-up who was gambled on. This should be run at a strong pace and the stiff finish at this track will suit him well back down in trip. Expect him to be staying on best of all and he should be hard to keep out of the places.