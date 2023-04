NAP

Champ de Gane - 15:40 Carlisle

Champ de Gane has quickly made up into a better chaser than hurdler and can make amends for a late mishap at Ayr last time. Champ de Gane unseated on his chasing debut at Down Royal but he offered some encouragement when runner-up to Netywell on his first completed start over fences at Ayr and then showed improved form when filling the same position back at the same venue. Champ de Gane was ultimately no match for Douglas Talking but that effort looks better now as the winner has since registered an impressive success at Sandown. Champ de Gane looked set to post his own wide-margin win at Ayr last month as he coasted 12 lengths clear on the approach to the final fence but he made his first mistake and came down. He's got a 7 lb higher mark to contend with in a more competitive event here, but he remains open to improvement as a chaser and looks up to the task.

No. 5 Champ De Gane (Fr) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Stuart Crawford, Ireland

Jockey: Daryl Jacob

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 121

NEXT BEST

Storm Tiger - 14:30 Carlisle

Point winner Storm Tiger has also quickly made up into a better chaser than a hurdler and he ran well when third here last time. Storm Tiger was 4 lb out of the weights in a higher-grade race than the one he contests now, but he caught the eye in third, keeping on well to be beaten only two lengths and a head. Storm Tiger fared by far the best of those who were ridden off the steady pace for most of the race, and the way he kept on close home suggests there could still be more to come after only three starts over fences. He is able to run off the same mark as last time and could prove well treated.