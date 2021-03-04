Build your Cheltenham Free Bet Pot: Betfair's in-house tipping competition

This weekend marks the fourth week of our our fantastic Cheltenham Festival offer. By betting £20 on the Exchange each Saturday, we'll give you a £10 free bet for the Festival. (T&Cs apply - click for details)

Andy's hoping for no Drama on the AW

El Drama was well supported when starting odds-on for his debut at Doncaster in October and he looked a smart prospect as he overcame greenness to make a winning start.

He travelled well in midfield and was produced to lead inside the final furlong, not doing much once hitting the front and having to be driven out, but ultimately winning with plenty in hand. That form is worth viewing positively, as three well-bred newcomers, from top yards, came clear of the remainder, and the third and fourth both won next time out.

This will demand more moving into listed company, while Lingfield may not suit this lengthy, angular colt ideally, but such was the impression he made on debut suggests he has the potential to follow up before moving on to even bigger and better things.

Neil's selection hunting more C&D success

Big Time Maybe is the type of horse that will tend to always catch the eye given his running style of staying on fast and late. That's certainly been the case on his last two visits to Lingfield, but both those races were characterised by not an overly strong pace, meaning his come-from-behind style hasn't been seen to best effect.

With Thegreyvtrain a certainty to jump and go from his low draw we can be hopeful, if not certain, that this will set-up more favourably for the selection. Now rated 5lb below his last winning mark and seemingly running into form, conditions should be perfect for him to strike.

Given the fact he can be a hostage to fortune though it makes sense to weight our bet in favour of the Place angle.

Nathan's golden oldie stands out in Veteran Chase

It was shame to see Crosspark pull up last week, having turned the final bend contesting the lead and seemingly had everything else off the bridle, only to be pulled up two furlongs from home. However, he returned home fit and well, which is ultimately the main thing.

This Saturday, my attention turns to the Veterans Handicap Chase at Navan, where Brian McMahon's Se Mo Laoch catches the eye.

The field isn't particularly strong and it's worth focussing at the top of the market. Both Wishmoor and Kavanaghs Corner have had good campaigns, getting the better of each other once this season.

However, the last time Se Mo Laoch visited Navan, he saw off Wishmoor comfortably by four lengths. Wishmoor's jumping certainly has question marks around it, and with a stronger contender to face in Se Mo Laoch on Saturday, he could once again find himself behind.

After nine months off the track, McMahon's veteran finished second over at Punchestown in December, before falling when 3m4f stretched him at the same venue next time out.

But a much-improved performance at Navan two weeks ago bodes well if this doesn't come too early. Paul Stafford's Dubai Devils was heavily backed into favouritism on that occasion, but Se Mo Laoch's patient ride saw him stroll past him two out. He was only caught late on by the rallying Young Dev, who was a whole 9lb lower and 5 years younger than Se Mo Laoch.

The ten-year-old, who has just about qualified to enter this race, won't bump into anything of that kind on Saturday. He can take advantage being one of the "younger" horses in the line-up and add another Navan win to his record which currently reads 3-1-2.

I'll be placing my £20 on Se Mo Laoch to win at 4.5.