NAP: Wisper still in top form

Wisper - 19:10 Brighton

Wisper can boast an excellent record at this track and she duly landed a gamble when making a winning start for Marcus Tregoning over course and distance at the end of May. She won with plenty in hand that day and was again well supported to follow up at Bath last time, though she wasn't seen to best effect, a slow start hurting her chances. Wisper had to make her challenge from much further back than those who finished in front of her as a result and would have likely been involved in the finish if breaking on terms. Granted a better start, she should go very close from the same mark.

No. 5 (2) Wisper (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Marcus Tregoning

Jockey: Marco Ghiani

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 61

NEXT BEST: Almodovar Del Rio can open his account

Almodovar Del Rio - 20:40 Brighton

Almodovar Del Rio remains a maiden, but he is a consistent sort who produced his best effort on turf when runner-up over this trip under this rider at Doncaster 11 days ago. That was just a modest handicap on balance, but the winner arrived in top form, and Almodovar Del Rio stuck to his task well. The addition of first-time cheekpieces now may help eke out a bit more and that may be good enough in this contest.