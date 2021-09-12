Brighton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

- Trainer: Tony Carroll
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Brighton on Monday...
Hooves Like Jagger - 15:50 Brighton
Hooves Like Jagger won at Yarmouth earlier in the summer but has been a Brighton regular over the last month or so and followed three consecutive placed efforts at the track with an emphatic success over course and distance last week when forging clear for a four-length success over Hammy End. That race panned out ideally for him as he came from off a good pace but he's hard to oppose turned out quickly under a 6 lb penalty.
Discomatic takes the eye off bottom weight in this handicap for Andrew Balding. He won a maiden at Chelmsford early in the year during a winter campaign on the all-weather but it took him a while to prove as good on turf. However, he matched his all-weather form with a good effort at Salisbury last time, finishing a close third behind Takeonefortheteam in a handicap for female amateurs. Discomatic looks capable of going close again here off the same mark, this time with Hayley Turner in the saddle.
Toronado Grey - 17:00 Brighton
Gary Moore found a weak race for Toronado Grey at his local track last week and he belatedly capitalised on a falling mark to register his first success on turf, drawing clear for an easy win by a length and three quarters from Beryl Burton. That was over a mile, but the drop to seven furlongs is unlikely to pose a problem here and he looks like taking plenty of stopping under a penalty in his bid for another Brighton success with claimer Rhys Clutterbuck taking a handy 5 lb off his back.
Smart Stat
Cuban Cigar - 15:15 Brighton
25% -Richard Hannon's strike rate at Brighton since the start of the 2017 season
