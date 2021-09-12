To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Rhys Williams Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Racecards & Archives

Racing...Only Bettor

Brighton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Brighton races
There's racing at Brighton on Monday afternoon

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Brighton on Monday...

Hooves Like Jagger - 15:50 Brighton

Hooves Like Jagger won at Yarmouth earlier in the summer but has been a Brighton regular over the last month or so and followed three consecutive placed efforts at the track with an emphatic success over course and distance last week when forging clear for a four-length success over Hammy End. That race panned out ideally for him as he came from off a good pace but he's hard to oppose turned out quickly under a 6 lb penalty.

Discomatic - 16:25 Brighton

Discomatic takes the eye off bottom weight in this handicap for Andrew Balding. He won a maiden at Chelmsford early in the year during a winter campaign on the all-weather but it took him a while to prove as good on turf. However, he matched his all-weather form with a good effort at Salisbury last time, finishing a close third behind Takeonefortheteam in a handicap for female amateurs. Discomatic looks capable of going close again here off the same mark, this time with Hayley Turner in the saddle.

Toronado Grey - 17:00 Brighton

Gary Moore found a weak race for Toronado Grey at his local track last week and he belatedly capitalised on a falling mark to register his first success on turf, drawing clear for an easy win by a length and three quarters from Beryl Burton. That was over a mile, but the drop to seven furlongs is unlikely to pose a problem here and he looks like taking plenty of stopping under a penalty in his bid for another Brighton success with claimer Rhys Clutterbuck taking a handy 5 lb off his back.

Smart Stat

Cuban Cigar - 15:15 Brighton
25% -Richard Hannon's strike rate at Brighton since the start of the 2017 season

Get a Free £5 Bet – Every Day!

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Hooves Like Jagger @ 2.01/1 in the 15:50 at Brighton
Back Discomatic @ 3.55/2 in the 16:25 at Brighton
Back Toronado Grey @ 2.56/4 in the 17:00 at Brighton

Brighton 13th Sep (1m4f Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 13 September, 3.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Hooves Like Jagger
Turn Of Phrase
Voi
Day Trader
Miss Tiki
Capricorn Prince
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Brighton 13th Sep (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 13 September, 4.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Discomatic
Sense Of Humour
Yanifer
Tellmeyourstory
River Wharfe
Marselan
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Brighton 13th Sep (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 13 September, 5.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Toronado Grey
Olivia Mary
Ivadream
Incorrigible
Valentinka
Turquoise Kingdom
Rita The Cheetah
Luscifer
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips