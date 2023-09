A Brighton NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Brighton NAP - 13:50 - Back Secret Handsheikh

No. 4 (1) Secret Handsheikh SBK 2/1 EXC 2.92 Trainer: John Gallagher

Jockey: Darragh Keenan

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 64

Brighton is a quirky track but it is one that Secret Handsheikh handles well and his form figures at the course read 231.

That victory was achieved over this course and distance in April from a mark 1 lb higher than the one he competes from on Monday afternoon so he is clearly on a handy mark if he can brush aside a disappointing effort at Bath 12 days ago.

He had been beaten only a neck when runner-up at Yarmouth the week before that and he can bounce back here.

Brighton Next Best - 16:45 - Back Reel Power

No. 2 (1) Reel Power SBK 4/1 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Murty McGrath

Jockey: Shane Kelly

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 53

Reel Power had offered more encouragement than previously when fourth at Lingfield in June (the first time he was fitted with a visor) and under a more prominent ride he built on that to register a decisive two-and-a-half-length success in a classified stakes over this course and distance in July.

He then ran at least as well when runner-up in handicap company at Windsor a few weeks ago, beaten by another last-time winner who found a better turn of foot. Reel Power stuck to his task well, though, highlighting that he's in good order, and he should go well again off just a 1 lb higher mark.