NAP: Parikarma can follow up

Parikarma - 15:15 Brighton

Parikarma was bought out of Ed Dunlop's yard for 8,000 guineas and looked like a completely different mare when making a winning start for these connections last week, quickly putting the race to bed once sent to the front two furlongs out and showing no signs of temperament. She won that race from a career-low mark, so she looks especially well treated turned out under a 5 lb penalty, and will be incredibly hard to stop if turning up in the same mood. It is a surprise she isn't favourite.

No. 5 (1) Parikarma (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.4 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Tom Queally

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 54

NEXT BEST: A good opportunity for Racingbreaks Ryder

Racingbreaks Ryder - 14:40 Brighton

Racingbreaks Ryder is improving all the time, running a cracker when third to a couple of potentially smart newcomers at Salisbury last time, and this looks a considerably weaker race. He was ridden more prominently than usual on that occasion and was only headed in the final 100 yards. He is entitled to take another step forward now and if given a similar ride he should be hard to peg back.