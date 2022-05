NAP: Life's A Beach has a big chance

Life's A Beach - 13:30 Brighton

Life's A Beach shaped very well after nine months off when finishing fifth at Bath last time, passing the post just a length and a quarter behind the winner and looking unlucky not to finish closer still after meeting plenty of trouble in the straight. He arguably would have won with a clear run and there was certainly enough in that effort to suggest he is up to winning races from a BHA mark of 61. With further improvement also likely, Life's A Beach rates a strong selection to get off the mark.

No. 3 (6) Life's A Beach (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 3 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: John Fahy

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 61

NEXT BEST: Bounty Pursuit the pick again

Bounty Pursuit - 14:00 Brighton

Bounty Pursuit bounced back to form from out of the blue when winning over this course and distance three weeks ago, staying on well to land the spoils by two and a half lengths in decisive fashion. The manner of that victory suggests a 6 lb rise in the weights won't prove beyond him and it's well worth pointing out that he was rated higher still in his prime. Indeed, he lines up here from a BHA mark of 59 having won off 70 a couple of times earlier in his career.

No. 5 (9) Bounty Pursuit SBK 4/1 EXC 4 Trainer: Michael Blake

Jockey: Thomas Greatrex

Age: 10

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 59

EACH-WAY: Victorious Night is one to note

Victorious Night - 14:30 Brighton

Victorious Night again ran creditably when filling the runner-up spot at Salisbury last time, racing closer to the strong gallop than ideal and sticking to his task well under the circumstances to be beaten just a length and a half. He can line up from the same mark here after just five days off and another bold bid seems assured provided he doesn't do too much too soon this time.