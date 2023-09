A Brighton NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Brighton NAP - 15:35 - Back Art Fantastique

No. 3 (1) Art Fantastique SBK 4/5 EXC 1.69 Trainer: Tom Ward

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 55

Art Fantastique didn't show much in his first three starts, but he attracted support when opening his account at the first attempt in this sphere, a first-time tongue and a gelding operation seemingly the catalysts.

He made good headway before being switched for a run in the final furlong and stayed on well to lead close home. He's started out in handicaps from a very low base in relation to his pedigree, so he makes plenty of appeal in his follow-up bid from 6 lb higher.

Brighton Next Best - 14:25 - Back Sea of Angels

This looks a very ordinary maiden and it may prove a good opportunity for Sea of Angels, who was a 30,000 guineas purchase at the breeze-ups earlier this year, and showed plenty to work on amidst inexperience on debut at Lingfield last month.

She raced freely in the early stages and made some late headway, leaving the impression she will improve for the run both fitness and experience wise and it won't take much improvement for her to be seriously involved.