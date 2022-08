NAP: Arclight is one to be interested in

Arclight - 14:50 Brighton

Arclight is a sister to the useful Cote d'Azur - who progressed well for this yard as a three-year-old - and she shaped well on her return and handicap debut at Sandown last week.

That was a strong race and Arclight attracted support on her first start beyond a mile, ridden positively and kicking on early in the straight which set it up for the closers.

That was still a positive return to action and this slightly longer trip should suit, while she is also now taking on her elders for the first time in a handicap. Sir Mark Prescott remains in good form and she is well up to defying this mark.

No. 4 (5) Arclight SBK 2/1 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 73

NEXT BEST: Tinteretto is on an attractive mark

Tinteretto - 16:55 Brighton

Tinteretto hasn't won for over a year, but as a result he is now 2 lb below that winning mark, and he remains a horse to be positive about in this sort of company.

He had been contesting more competitive handicaps than this prior to his latest run at Epsom, but he looked a little rusty that day and wasn't given an overly hard time under just a hands-and-heels ride.

This race looks a little weaker and he hasn't been overly raced so far this year, so it would be no surprise were he to bounce back to form now.

EACH-WAY: Postwick can open his account

Postwick - 15:20 Brighton

Postwick is bred to be useful and he has been consistent in maiden and novice company so far in four starts, running his best race when runner-up to a useful sort at Sandown last time.

He looked more of the finished article that day in a more truly-run race, though he did leave the impression he would have appreciated the emphasis more on stamina. The step up to a mile and a half now is sure to unlock further improvement and an opening mark of 80 should be workable.