Breeders' Cup Turf

20:40 Keeneland, Saturday

Live on ITV4

1. Bye Bye Melvin (Graham Motion/ Fergal Lynch)

Very good second to War Like Goddess in the Joe Hirsch Turf Classic at Aqueduct last month, but no obvious reason why he should reverse the placings with the winner here.

2. War Like Goddess (Bill Mott/ Joel Rosario)

Very smart mare who has a couple of course-and-distance wins to her name. Didn't need to improve on her best form to win the Joe Hirsch Turf Classic at Aqueduct last month, beating Bye Bye Melvin by two and three-quarter lengths. Can make her presence felt.

3. Stone Age (Aidan O'Brien/ Ryan Moore)

Ran up to his best when producing a very smart effort to finish fifth behind Bay Bridge in the Champion Stakes over a mile and a quarter at Ascot three weeks ago. Others hold more persuasive claims.

4. Broome (Aidan O'Brien/ Irad Ortiz jnr)

Put up his best effort this season when an all-the-way winner of the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot in June. Not at that level in Grade 1s since but finished runner-up in this race last year under this rider.

5. Rebel's Romance (Charlie Appleby/ James Doyle)

Has enjoyed a productive campaign, winning all four starts on turf. Ran up to his best last time when winning the Preis von Europa at Cologne by three-quarters of a length from Sammarco, always holding on after leading over a furlong out. Has a bit to find on form but is well worth a shot at this.

6. Channel Maker (Bill Mott/ Jose Ortiz)

Finished a creditable fourth, beaten just under a length and a half, behind Highland Chief in the Grade 3 Sycamore Stakes over this C&D last time. Very smart performer at his peak who finished third in this race in 2020 (his best effort from four attempts in this contest) but hasn't been at his best this term and has plenty to find on recent form.

7. Nations Pride (Charlie Appleby/ William Buick)

Very smart colt who produced a career-best effort when forging six and a half lengths clear in the Grade 3 Jockey Club Derby Invitational Stakes at Aqueduct in September. Won the Saratoga Derby prior to that and this improving three-year-old is high on the shortlist.

No. 7 (7) Nations Pride (Ire) Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: -

8. Master Piece (Michael McCarthy/ Tyler Gaffalione)

Won a Grade 2 at Del Mar in July and ran to a similarly smart level when a head second behind Gold Phoenix in the Grade 2 Del Mar Handicap at the same venue in September. However, he has a bit to find on form.

9. Gold Phoenix (Philip d'Amato/ Flavien Prat)

Won the Grade 2 Del Mar Handicap by a head from Master Piece (was in receipt of 5 lb from that rival) and put up a better effort in defeat when a close-up third in the Grade 2 John Henry Turf Championship Stakes at Santa Anita last month. More needed to figure here.

10. Red Knight (Michael Maker/ Luis Saez)

Has won two of his three starts this year but was only eighth behind Highland Chief in the Grade 3 Sycamore Stakes over this C&D last month and looks up against it here.

11. Mishriff (John & Thady Gosden/ Frankie Dettori)

High-class horse who won the Saudi Cup, Dubai Sheema Classic and Juddmonte International during a successful campaign last term. Hasn't won this season but was an unlucky runner-up in the Eclipse and ran respectably in the Juddmonte International and Irish Champion Stakes. Easy to forgive his latest effort in the Arc (undone by draw and the ground) and he's the form pick. Wears first-time blinkers.

No. 11 (11) Mishriff (Ire) Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

12. Nautilus (Paulo Lobo/ Javier Castellano)

Smart colt from Brazil who won the Grande Premio Brasil in June. This is an altogether different level of competition on his first start for this yard, however.

13. Highland Chief (Graham Motion/ John Velazquez)

Has won two of his five runs this year, including the Grade 3 Sycamore Stakes over this C&D last month when he ran right up to his best, matching the pick of his form in Britain in 2020. More needed here but holds place claims.