Breeders' Cup Mile: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Breeders' Cup Mile

22:20 Del Mar, Saturday

Live on ITV4

1. Master of The Seas (Charlie Appleby/ James Doyle)

Was beaten just a short head in the 2000 Guineas and has raced only twice since, paying the price for not settling in a red-hot QEII at Ascot three weeks ago. Might not have peaked and will get a well-run race to suit from the inside draw.

2. Smooth Like Strait (Michael McCarthy/ Umberto Rispoli)

Very smart and reliable over a mile and nine furlongs, winning a Grade 1 at Santa Anita in May and putting up good efforts behind Mo Forza the last twice (including over C&D). Place claims again from a good draw.

3. Space Blues (Charlie Appleby/ William Buick)

Very likeable performer who has enjoyed another fine year, making it three wins on the spin when landing the Prix de la Foret at Longchamp, beating Pearls Galore. Buick keeps the faith and he holds obvious claims if getting the mile.

4. Raging Bull (Chad Brown/ Irad Ortiz)

Made a successful return for the second year running when landing a Grade 1 at Keeneland over a mile. Back to form when third at Woodbine seven weeks ago and was successful on his only other run at Del Mar.

5. Vin de Garde (Hideaki Fujiwara/ Yuichi Fukunaga)

Smart Japanese performer who was successful in a Group 2 over a mile a year ago. Was second in the Dubai Turf at Meydan in March but has a bit to find.

6. Mo Forza (Peter Miller/ Flavien Prat)

Was not seen out this year until August, but has gained repeat wins in Grade 2s over a mile, both from Smooth Like Strait. Has a good record here and there is a lot to like from stall 6.

7. In Love (Paulo Lobo/ Alexis Achard)

Has quickly come a long way since winning a claimer in July, completing the hat-trick with a bit in hand in the Grade 1 Keeneland Turf Mile last month under this rider. Dangerous to discount.

8. Hit The Road (Dan Blacker/ John Velazquez)

Course-and-distance winner who has made up into an established miler in the top races, though was no match for Mo Forza and Smooth Like Strait the last twice.

9. Mother Earth (Aidan O'Brien/ Ryan Moore)

Landed the 1000 Guineas on her return and gained reward for some creditable efforts in defeat when bagging a Group 1 at Deauville. Ran up to her best when fifth in the QEII and she's a likeable type.

10. Blowout (Chad Brown/ Joel Rosario)

Finished a close second over course and distance on her final start last year and has done well this term, making the breakthrough in Grade 1 company at Keeneland last month. Not without claims.

11. Got Stormy (Mark Casse/ Tyler Gaffalione)

Successful on her only other start over course and distance in December 2019 after finishing second in this at Santa Anita. However, she's hard to catch right and was well held in a Kentucky sprint on her last run two months ago.

12. Pearls Galore (Paddy Twomey/ Billy Lee)

Has had a fine year, registering a pair of Group 3 wins in Ireland and finishing runner-up in Group 1s the last twice (behind Space Blues at Longchamp latest). She'll need luck to get prominent from stall 12, however.

13. Casa Creed (Bill Mott/ Junior Alvarado)

Has bounced back this year with a couple of victories at Belmont but subsequent efforts suggest he'd be a surprising winner here from stall 13.

14. Ivar (Paulo Lobo/ Joseph Talamo)

Fourth in this at Keeneland last year and suspect this has been his target all along having raced just twice this term five months apart (no match for In Love at Keeneland latest). Hard to fancy, though.

15. Real Appeal (RESERVE)

Three wins at Leopardstown this year, latest in 1m Group 2 with a bit in hand. This will surely be too tough, though.

16. Queen Supreme (RESERVE)

Smart winner in South Africa, but ran no sort of race after 8 months off for new yard at Newmarket six weeks ago. Very hard to fancy. Engaged 8.59 here.

