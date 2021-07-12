Beverley Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform select the three best bets at Beverley on Tuesday...

Burtonwood - 13:45 Beverley

Burtonwood hasn't had much go his way so far this term, racing on the wrong side at Ripon last time, but he goes well over this course and distance, and should get a strong pace to aim at, so he could arrive late to land this wide-open sprint now below his last winning mark.

Sophie's Star - 14:15 Beverley

Sophie's Star has a double penalty to overcome for her two wins in similar events, but she posted a fairly useful level of form when scoring over this course and distance at the start of the month, staying on strongly in the closing stages suggesting she has more to offer. She is preferred to both Dreams of Thunder and Gentle Ellen.

Clodovea - 16:15 Beverley

This stiffer test promises to suit Clodovea, who put in good late work when runner-up on her nursery debut at Pontefract last week in what looked a stronger race than this. That is by far the most persuasive piece of form on offer here and she can take advantage of a good opportunity.

Smart Stat

Mac Ailey - 17:20 Beverley

£58.37 - Tim Easterby's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running in first-time headgear

Recommended bets

Back Burtonwood @ 11.010/1 in the 13:45 at Beverley
Back Sophie's Star @ 5.04/1 in the 14:15 at Beverley
Back Clodovea @ 1.84/5 in the 16:15 at Beverley

