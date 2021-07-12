Beverley Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Burtonwood - 13:45 Beverley

Burtonwood hasn't had much go his way so far this term, racing on the wrong side at Ripon last time, but he goes well over this course and distance, and should get a strong pace to aim at, so he could arrive late to land this wide-open sprint now below his last winning mark.

No. 3 (9) Burtonwood EXC 2 Trainer: Julie Camacho

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Age: 9

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 54

Sophie's Star - 14:15 Beverley

Sophie's Star has a double penalty to overcome for her two wins in similar events, but she posted a fairly useful level of form when scoring over this course and distance at the start of the month, staying on strongly in the closing stages suggesting she has more to offer. She is preferred to both Dreams of Thunder and Gentle Ellen.

No. 1 (10) Sophie's Star EXC 2.04 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Pierre-Louis Jamin

Age: 2

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: -

Clodovea - 16:15 Beverley

This stiffer test promises to suit Clodovea, who put in good late work when runner-up on her nursery debut at Pontefract last week in what looked a stronger race than this. That is by far the most persuasive piece of form on offer here and she can take advantage of a good opportunity.