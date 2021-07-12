- Trainer: Julie Camacho
- Jockey: Ben Curtis
- Age: 9
- Weight: 9st 6lbs
- OR: 54
Beverley Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday
Timeform select the three best bets at Beverley on Tuesday...
"...she can take advantage of a good opportunity..."
Timeform on Clodovea
Burtonwood hasn't had much go his way so far this term, racing on the wrong side at Ripon last time, but he goes well over this course and distance, and should get a strong pace to aim at, so he could arrive late to land this wide-open sprint now below his last winning mark.
Sophie's Star - 14:15 Beverley
Sophie's Star has a double penalty to overcome for her two wins in similar events, but she posted a fairly useful level of form when scoring over this course and distance at the start of the month, staying on strongly in the closing stages suggesting she has more to offer. She is preferred to both Dreams of Thunder and Gentle Ellen.
This stiffer test promises to suit Clodovea, who put in good late work when runner-up on her nursery debut at Pontefract last week in what looked a stronger race than this. That is by far the most persuasive piece of form on offer here and she can take advantage of a good opportunity.
Smart Stat
Mac Ailey - 17:20 Beverley
£58.37 - Tim Easterby's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running in first-time headgear
Recommended bets
Beverley 13th Jul (5f Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 13 July, 1.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Atyaaf
|Rose Bandit
|Burtonwood
|Dandys Max
|Kyllachy Warrior
|Elzaal
|Jeans Maite
|Fossos
|Hello Girl
|Raabeh
|Sambucca Spirit
|Twice Adaay
|Lucky Beggar
|Indian Pursuit
|Triple Jaye
|Twentysharesofgrey
|Spirit Of Heaven
Beverley 13th Jul (5f Nov Stks)Show Hide
Tuesday 13 July, 2.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Dreams of Thunder
|Sophies Star
|Gentle Ellen
|Blaast
|Alnood
|Kisses Of Fire
|La Feile
|Cianciana
|Selby S Pride
|Wondrous Things
|Woodlands Charm
Beverley 13th Jul (7f Nursery)Show Hide
Tuesday 13 July, 4.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Clodovea
|Kenyan Commander
|Vaxholm
|On The River
|Madame Mango
|One For The Guv
|Do It Today