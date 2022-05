NAP: Son And Sannie holds excellent claims

Son And Sannie - 15:10 Beverley

Son And Sannie lost his way for Paul Midgley last year, and dropped even further in the weights upon joining this yard, but he landed a gamble when taking advantage of a much-reduced mark at Windsor last week in taking fashion. He wasn't the best away and didn't look like winning approaching the final furlong, but he stayed on strongly from there on in to win with something in hand. Son And Sannie is able to race from the same mark now and, under an excellent apprentice who takes 7 lb off, his claims of following up are compelling.

No. 4 (7) Son And Sannie (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 2.64 Trainer: Archie Watson

Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 68

NEXT BEST: Gibside can open his account

Gibside - 16:10 Beverley

Gibside barley beat a rival on his first four starts, including on handicap debut, but he was much improved when finishing runner-up to a big improver over course and distance last week. Gibside himself pulled eight lengths clear of the third, going clear two furlongs out but was no match for the winner inside the final furlong. He looks very well handicapped now able to race from the same mark and, though this looks a deeper race, he has to have a big chance.

No. 10 (9) Gibside EXC 3.75 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: Duran Fentiman

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 6lbs

OR: 58

EACH WAY: Hardy can continue in good form

Hardy - 15:40 Beverley

Elixsoft is another who looks ahead of their mark, but Hardy looks a solid alternative for all that he remains a maiden. He has seen the benefits of being fitted with headgear on his last three starts, finishing placed on each occasion, keeping on well in the closing stages over seven furlongs at this track last time, leaving the impression he will be well suited by a return to this longer trip.