NAP: Shimmering Sands the one to beat

Shimmering Sands - 17:10 Beverley

Shimmering Sands didn't show much on his first three starts, but he has seemingly been brought along with handicaps in mind, and showed much improved form on his first venture into this sphere over an extended mile at this course 11 days ago. He was arguably unlucky not to win, too, making good headway when short of room around a furlong out and having to switch, finishing off his race to good effect once in the clear. The stiffer test he faces now should suit him well and he makes plenty of appeal from just 2 lb higher.

No. 3 (5) Shimmering Sands SBK 13/8 EXC 2.9 Trainer: Michael & David Easterby

Jockey: Shane Gray

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 58

NEXT BEST: Lady Hollywood can win again

Lady Hollywood - 14:10 Beverley

This doesn't look the deepest race of its type and Lady Hollywood is fancied to follow up her win at Lingfield 17 days ago. She went close to winning on her debut at Catterick in May and, though she went backwards on her next start at Nottingham, she put her experience to good use when comfortably beating the reopposing Mrs U S A by four and a half lengths. She made a big move into contention on the home turn that day in a steadily-run race and powered away in the straight and she should be up to defying a penalty on that performance.

No. 1 (7) Lady Hollywood SBK 13/8 EXC 2.82 Trainer: Alice Haynes

Jockey: Rowan Scott

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Course specialist Bit of A Quirke on a good mark

Bit of A Quirke - 13:40 Beverley

This looks an open handicap, but six-time course and distance winner Bit of A Quirke has fallen to an attractive mark, and left the impression he may be ready to win again last time. He had the headgear left off and helped force a strong pace, staying on at the same pace at the finish, and he may pull out more now the visor goes back on. Connections have booked one of the best amateur rider's around and he is now 3 lb below his last winning mark.