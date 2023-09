A Beverley NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Beverley NAP - 14:05 - Back Perfect Play

No. 7 (5) Perfect Play SBK 11/2 EXC 7 Trainer: Charlie Johnston

Jockey: Joe Fanning

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 7lbs

OR: 86

Perfect Play resumed winning ways in a mile and a quarter handicap at Chester in May and his form since is hard to knock, beaten only by a handicap debutant at Redcar in June, who has since won a competitive race at Newbury, and he bumped into another progressive sort who was completing a four-timer at Ripon on his next start.

Perfect Play lost little in defeat when third to a handicap blot at Newmarket last time, too, while the runner-up, who just got on top of him at the line, was another well-regarded colt from the John & Thady Gosden yard.

Perfect Play has plenty of stamina on the dam's side of his pedigree, so he looks particularly interesting now trying a mile and a half for the first time, and his prominent racing style should see him to good effect round here.

Beverley Next Best - 14:40 - Back Apollo One

No. 1 (2) Apollo One SBK 5/2 EXC 3.7 Trainer: P. Charalambous & J. Clutterbuck

Jockey: Graham Lee

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

Apollo One has been in excellent form this season, finished runner-up in three big handicaps, notably the Wokingham at Royal Ascot and the Stewards' Cup at Glorious Goodwood last time.

He has shown plenty of speed on each occasion and has gone down narrowly each time. Therefore, a drop back to five furlongs shouldn't be a problem, especially round here, and there is every chance he will be able to get into a prominent position breaking from stall 2 in a race which hasn't much pace on paper.