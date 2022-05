NAP: Truely Aclaimed ahead of her mark

Truely Acliamed - 15:16 Beverley

Truely Acliamed showed nothing on her debut last season, but left that form well behind when opening her account over course and distance on her next start, and she has finished in the places on both starts so far this year.

She was arguably unlucky not to win in a big-field handicap back at this course last time, travelling well but not getting the clearest run entering the straight, having to wait for a gap and then forced to go wide entering the final furlong. The runner-up has since bolted in and Truly Aclaimed looks very well treated for an in-form yard having been left on the same mark.

No. 3 (2) Truely Aclaimed SBK 13/8 EXC 2.8 Trainer: John Quinn

Jockey: James Sullivan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 76

NEXT BEST: Progressive Desert Team can win again

Desert Team - 14:06 Beverley

Desert Team was strong in the betting and was only narrowly beaten on debut at Salisbury last year, losing out only to one who had an experience edge, and she again ran well to finish fourth in a race that has worked out incredibly well on her return last month.

She proved fitter for that reappearance when opening her account over five furlongs at Wolverhampton nine days ago, showing plenty of speed to make all of the running and there should be more improvement in her. An opening mark of 73 could well underestimate her and a big run is expected now back on turf.

No. 2 (2) Desert Team (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.94 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: Silvestre De Sousa

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 73

EACH-WAY: Kylie can Rule



Kylie Rules - 14:41 Beverley

Kylie Rules completed a four-timer at this course in 2019 and has tumbled in the weights since following a spell in the doldrums.

She ended last season on a low note and continued below form on her recent return at Redcar last month despite being well backed. Kylie Rules is entitled to come on for that run, though, and she is becoming too well handicapped to ignore now having fallen to a career-low mark.