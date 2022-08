NAP: Ugo can take advantage of lenient mark

Ugo Gregory - 15:40 Beverley

Ugo Gregory's form so far this year isn't anything to shout about, but his record over this course and distance will continue to stand him in good stead, and he is beginning to look too well treated to ignore.

His last win came from a 6 lb higher mark at York in October last year and you can argue he has shaped better than the bare result in some tougher races than this so far this season. Ugo Gregory represents a yard that has really hit form in the last couple of weeks and if he comes back to anything like the pick of his form last season he will be very competitive in this field.

No. 3 (5) Ugo Gregory SBK 4/1 EXC 5.3 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: David Allan

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 74

NEXT BEST: Spirit of Applause a sure-fire improver

Spirit of Applause - 14:40 Beverley

Spirit of Applause cost only 4,500 guineas as a foal and started at 66/1 for his debut at York last month, but he showed plenty of ability to finish runner-up to another promising newcomer.

He showed distinct signs of greenness, slowly away from the stalls and racing keenly in rear in the early stages of the race, but the penny started to drop in the closing stages and he ran on well for second after meeting some trouble two furlongs out. Spirit of Applause is sure to take a step forward now and he should be hard to beat in this field with normal improvement.