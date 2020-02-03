Bets of the Day: Winds Of Fire can win on handicap debut at Carlisle

Winds Of Fire can blow away his rivals today

16:30 Carlisle - Winds Of Fire

The Evan Williams trained Winds of Fire looks to have a strong case in the two mile handicap hurdle at Carlisle.

The five-year-old was a £28,000 purchase from Godolphin and has made two very promising starts over hurdles, finishing a respectable third on both occasions. He now makes his first attempt in handicap company and this opening mark of 113 looks very lenient on the pick of his flat form. Adam Wedge is in the plate and is a man to follow at the minute, with nine winners over the last two weeks. He is a really interesting runner and I expect him to be the one they have to beat today.

Xpo Universal bolted up last week at Sedgfield and is bound to be popular in the market after such an easy win, but this is a tougher contest and Rebecca Menzies 11-year-old is being turned out swiftly under a 7lb penalty following last week's win. The yard tried this exact same tactic in 2018 when Xpo Universal won back-to-back races, he won the first race by 12 lengths then won again seven days later under a 7lb penalty. However, he then went from a mark of 94 to 101, 116 may be asking a bit much off of the veteran to do it again.

Richard Fahey can land Another Touch at Wolverhampton

19:00 Wolverhampton - Another Touch

This is a decent race and it's difficult to look past Richard Fahey's seven-year-old Another Touch in the highlight of tonight's eight race Wolverhampton card.

The gelding has improved beyond all expectations since running on the all weather, bringing his record on this surface to an impressive 3-3 after landing a similar event at Newcastle last month. That day he had tonight's second favourite Via Serendipity directly behind. They go against each other tonight on the same terms and I am finding it hard to see why he wouldn't confirm that form and land the spoils this afternoon. Barry McHugh has ridden the horse on all three of his all weather wins and gets the leg up again tonight.

Oh This Is Us is a well bred genuine challenger, with three wins last year including winning the all weather mile on Finals Day last April. However, Richard Hannon's charge hasn't had a run for 75 days and has gained just the one win from his eleven starts since that Finals Day win, but he is often seen at a higher level than this. Despite the drop in class, he was second in this race last year and I think that's where he may finish again tonight.

