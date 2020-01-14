Bets of the Day: Tom George's charge has plenty more to come

Glockenspiel won't have any trouble on heavy ground

14:50 Newbury - Glockenspiel

Glockenspiel has had two runs for Tom George since moving from Andre Fabre, where he was a winner on the flat. On both occasions the five-year-old has finished second in heavy conditions on both runs over hurdles. He has ran well in both races and makes his handicap debut off what could be a lenient mark. He ran into a potentially smart performer in the shape of Cheddleton last time out, who went on to win again under a penalty on Sunday. While Glockenspiel finished a long way off at the finish, he in turn was 10 lengths clear of the third home. This son of Teofilo is lightly raced and therefore open to improvement with very few miles on the clock and ground to suit, today could be his day.

The one it looks like he will have to beat to claim this is the John Flint-trained and likely favourite Eddiemaurice. He could be off a good mark and has the advantage of good 7lb claimer Jack Tudor on his back. He ran well in a competitive race at Kempton over the Christmas period and if this was on anything other than heavy ground would probably be the selection. But the top weight has never won unless the going has had the word good in its description and when he has run on heavy ground he hasn't finished within eight lengths of a winner.

Chookie Dunedin can continue his current good form

14:30 Wolverhampton - Chookie Dunedin

Winning two of his last three starts at Wolverhampton, Chookie Dunedin could go in again as he still looks to be well in off a mark of 70, he was wining off 77 last year. He also retains the services of 5lb claimer Ben Sanderson today and remains in the same grade as his latest win. There doesn't look to be much strength in depth here and connections look to have found a race that the five-year-old is more than capable of winning, he looks to have a huge chance of continuing this good form.

James Eustace runs Reasoned and the four-year-old filly is in top form and loves it round here, her last four starts have seen her finish 2,2,1,1 and is looking for the hat-trick tonight. However, she has gone up from a mark of 55 to 69 during this excellent sequence, if she improves again then fair play to her and connections but I can't help thinking this latest penalty might just be the one that anchors her.