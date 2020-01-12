To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

NFL Playoffs Tips

Big Bash Tips

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Bets of the Day: The Boss can bring home the money at Kelso

Hurdle Action
Bullion Boss could be too good on handicap debut
Join today
View market

Alan's selection traded at [1.26] yesterday but just failed to make it home. On Sunday, he has two more to follow from Kelso and Southwell...

"shown promise in juvenile hurdles with the best of his form on the flat coming on soft ground, so he has his ideal conditions today"

Back Bullion Boss at 10/3 in the 15:35 Kelso

Nicky Richards charge could be getting in off a favourable mark here

15:35 Kelso - Bullion Boss

Nicky Richards has been in good form of late and that looks set to continue at Kelso where he runs his handicap debutante Bullion Boss. He was a decent runner on the flat and has shown promise in juvenile hurdles with the best of his form on the flat coming on soft ground, so he has his ideal conditions for his handicap debut over hurdles. On the flat, he always ran up with pace but his three runs to obtain a jumps mark have all seen him held up.

I think they might ride him a bit more aggressively and on his best flat form this mark would see him way below his true capabilities. Of course jumping is a different game but he is a likely improver and has to be worth taking a chance with off this mark in this company.

If the selection is to have his day, then he will have to get the better of Keith Dalgleish's hat-trick seeking Starplex. He ended 2019 with two Newcastle wins and despite the weight increase he remains well handicapped on his old form, he has won off 99 in the past and reached a career high of 109. So he's not trying to do something he isn't capable of running in this off 98. He is a worthy favourite and will have his supporters but the 10-year-old might find an improver in here to hot to handle and I think that one could be Bullion Boss.

Forgive Motahassen for his latest start and he's the best in the race

14:50 Southwell - Motahassen

Motahassen was impressive when winning here over course and distance on his penultimate start, he didn't show the same sort quality on his latest outing but this is a drop back in class and he can show the form of his previous success here.

Declan Carroll's six-year-old has only had four starts on the all weather and was sent off a well-backed odds-on favourite to win in a higher class than this last time. Connections might be looking to get their money back off him today and a repeat performance of his previous run here would be difficult to beat.

Oblate from the Robert Brisland yard is starting to become a bit of a Southwell regular, the four-year-old filly who won at the eighth time of asking last time out over today's course and distance, her fifth run at the track. She has had a 6lb hike in the weights for that run so will have to improve again and produce another career best performance if she is to make it back-to-back wins. If she does then that's fair enough and she will probably win but at 15/8 I think that is a bit short for her.

2020 (prior to this week) : 0pts

This week so far...

Staked: 2 pts
Returned: 0 pts

2020 P&L -2.00pts
2019 P&L +0.31pts
2018 P&L +82.29pts
2017 P&L +53.30pts
2016 P&L +15.23pts

Recommended bets

Back Bullion Boss at 10/3 in the 15:35 Kelso
Back Motahassen at 11/4 in the 14:50 Southwell

BET NOW AND GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET

  • Join - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a Single Bet of £/€20.
  • Earn - We'll refund you £/€20 if the bet loses
Bet now

New customer Offer. Bet up to £/€20 and if the bet loses, we'll refund you £/€20. T&Cs apply.

Alan Thompson,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles