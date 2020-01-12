Bets of the Day: The Boss can bring home the money at Kelso

Nicky Richards charge could be getting in off a favourable mark here

15:35 Kelso - Bullion Boss

Nicky Richards has been in good form of late and that looks set to continue at Kelso where he runs his handicap debutante Bullion Boss. He was a decent runner on the flat and has shown promise in juvenile hurdles with the best of his form on the flat coming on soft ground, so he has his ideal conditions for his handicap debut over hurdles. On the flat, he always ran up with pace but his three runs to obtain a jumps mark have all seen him held up.

I think they might ride him a bit more aggressively and on his best flat form this mark would see him way below his true capabilities. Of course jumping is a different game but he is a likely improver and has to be worth taking a chance with off this mark in this company.

If the selection is to have his day, then he will have to get the better of Keith Dalgleish's hat-trick seeking Starplex. He ended 2019 with two Newcastle wins and despite the weight increase he remains well handicapped on his old form, he has won off 99 in the past and reached a career high of 109. So he's not trying to do something he isn't capable of running in this off 98. He is a worthy favourite and will have his supporters but the 10-year-old might find an improver in here to hot to handle and I think that one could be Bullion Boss.

Forgive Motahassen for his latest start and he's the best in the race

14:50 Southwell - Motahassen

Motahassen was impressive when winning here over course and distance on his penultimate start, he didn't show the same sort quality on his latest outing but this is a drop back in class and he can show the form of his previous success here.

Declan Carroll's six-year-old has only had four starts on the all weather and was sent off a well-backed odds-on favourite to win in a higher class than this last time. Connections might be looking to get their money back off him today and a repeat performance of his previous run here would be difficult to beat.

Oblate from the Robert Brisland yard is starting to become a bit of a Southwell regular, the four-year-old filly who won at the eighth time of asking last time out over today's course and distance, her fifth run at the track. She has had a 6lb hike in the weights for that run so will have to improve again and produce another career best performance if she is to make it back-to-back wins. If she does then that's fair enough and she will probably win but at 15/8 I think that is a bit short for her.

