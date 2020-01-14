Bets of the Day: Stockburn will be better over this trip

Alan King's charge looks the one to beat at Town Moor

15:15 Doncaster - Stockburn

Alan King has a decent record with his chasers at this venue, in the last five seasons he has recorded a 30% strike rate in these events and he runs his seven-year-old Stockburn in an attempt to improve that record today. He has run well in defeat over fences on his last two outings, travelling well for a long way at Exeter on his latest outing before finding the extended three mile six furlongs trip just too much of a test of stamina.

However, the way Stockburn was travelling in that race suggests that this drop back in trip is exactly what he requires. He may have only won one of his six chase starts to date but hes a consistent performer, finishing in the first three in five of his last six outings and is now only 2lbs higher than when he won over three miles at Bangor in May.

Nesterenko may well be still be looking for his first victory over fences after nine starts but Venetia Williams 11-year-old looks like his first win isn't too far away. He has dropped to a mark of 111 now having started his chasing career off 135, after a decent career as a hurdler, where he recorded four wins for trainer Nicky Henderson. But I do worry about the trip for him, he has never won beyond two and half miles and his one and only attempt beyond three miles he was beaten over 16 lengths, where he faded away two from home.

Poeta Brasileiro is a consistent performer at this level

18:00 Chelmsford - Poeta Brasileiro

Poeta Brasileiro is making just his second start for Henry Spiller after finishing third (beaten three lengths) last time out at Southwell in a race where the winner, second and fourth have all come out and won since. The horse rarely puts in a poor performance, and has won on all three British all weather surfaces. His latest success was at Southwell just last month over six furlongs and he has won off a mark of 67 before, which is what he is running off today but he has the services of 5lb claimer Thore Hammer Hansen in he saddle. I think that gives him a live chance in a fairly open contest.

The horses at the top of the market are likely to be Simon Crisford's lightly raced maiden Karisoke and Phil McEntee's Split Down South. The former represents a powerful yard and because of that he could easily be overbacked and as result represent no value in the race. The latter is of more interest to me as a dual winner at the track but he is still 7lbs higher than his last win and I think the handicapper has him at present.