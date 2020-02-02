Bets of the Day: Phillip Hobbs can drive away with the win at Taunton

Truckin Away can start to deliver on his potential

15:40 Taunton - Truckin Away

Phillip Hobbs' smart staying hurdler Truckin Away has been out twice over fences but has struggled to look anything like his old self. The seven-year-old was pulled up on his first attempt over the larger obstacles and while he did improve a bit last time out, in a race that looks like it will prove to be a strong one for the grade with multiple future winners coming from it.

On Sunday, he has the services of Sean Houlihan on board taking a handy 3lbs off his back and he has recently undergone a wind operation. This looks a much easier contest than his last race at Exeter and I think he can show his class today and start to deliver on his potential.

The favourite in the race is Paul Nicholls' Darling Maltaix, but I am happy to take him on today. He has won one of his 17 starts but the seven-year-old is very hard to win with and everything has to drop right for him during his races. I personally think he has too many questions to answer today. He has to prove his stamina over this trip, any more rain will severely hinder his chances and he is still 5lbs above his peak hurdles win. No doubt on his day he has the quality to win this, but those days are very few and far between.

Its Thyme for Paul Nicholls' charge to win at Musselburgh

13:45 Musselburgh - Thyme White

The key form guide to this race looks to be the Kempton contest where Paul Nicholls' Thyme White got the better of Goa Lil. The latter has gone back to that same course and improved on his form since but he had a soft lead that day, something that doesn't look like it will be afforded him in this field. Another that could be a fly in the ointment is The Dancing Poet, who made a winning start over hurdles at Catterick and could be a one to watch in the market from the Brian Ellison yard. But, the Nicholls team won this race in 2013 and 2016 and I think they can take it again this year with Thyme White.

He had some decent form on the flat in France, and although he ran a bit freely to see out the trip on hurdles debut at Sandown he settled much better in a hood when he finished ahead of Goa Lil at Kempton in December. There is more to come from the four-year-old and with the in-form Harry Cobden again in the plate, I think he will get off the mark today.