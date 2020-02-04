Bets of the Day: Ouro Banco is now race fit and further improvement expected

Won as he liked last time out after a 673 day break

15:00 Sedgfield - Ouro Branco

David Noonan's seven-year-old made a dramatic re-appearance last time out when he won at Catterick on his first start since February 2018 and this run was also his chasing debut. Ouro Banco won this race with plenty in hand, although the winning distance was two and a half lengths, it was much easier than that as the gelding was eased down to a cozy success and a 6lb rise is potentially very lenient. He's now race fit and thoroughly unexposed over fences and with further progress on the cards, he looks the one to beat here.

Micky Hammond's Roxyfleet could well be the one to follow the selection home. This Sedgefield specialist, five-time course and distance winner and seven-time course winner, was back to his best when winning over hurdles last time out. He is only up 1lb from when he finished second on his last start over the larger obstacles and he has the services of 7lb claimer Emma Smith-Chaston which will help his chance. However, the 10-year-old has had 70 starts over fences and hasn't won at Sedgfield off a mark this high since 2016.

Quantum Of Solace can go one better than last year

15:50 Market Rasen - Quantum Of Solace

Another that ran well after a long layoff was Fergal O'Brien's Quantum Of Solace who returned from over 300 days off the track to score at Fakenham 12 days ago. With five winners from their last 18 runners the O'Brien team are in good form and while the 10-year-old mare is 6lbs higher on her return to fences today she went close off just 1lb lower on her penultimate run at this track, so this rating isn't something likely to anchor her. She was second in this race last year and again has regular partner Paddy Brennan in the plate. This Kayf Tara mare is a consistent sort over fences only finishing outside the first three on three of her eight starts and has been unlucky not to add to her single win.

Suzy Smith runs Vue Cavaliere, a beaten favourite last time out, and is down another 1lb in the weights, but the lightly raced six-year-old still hasn't finished within six lengths of a winner. She has had a 73 day break since her last start and just feel she may need this run to get her fitness back and maybe drop a little further down the weights. A bigger threat and interesting runner is Dan Sketon's charge Robin Gold, this is the mare's first run for the yard and while she hasn't got her head in front over fences she did make have back-to-back victories over hurdles in October 2019 when with Jonathon Fogarty in Ireland.