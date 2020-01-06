Bets Of The Day: John Betjeman will have the final say

John a poetic choice

13:20 Chepstow - John Betjeman

I am going to give John Betjeman another chance in this maiden hurdle.

This four-year-old finished third to the impressive Fraser Island at Newbury last month. He was headed two flights from home, but kept on well enough to hold on to a place. The winner looks special, and time may tell he faced an impossible task. I think he will be suited by the stiffer track, and should take another step forward. At present he is trading at [5.6].

Dagueneau heads the market at [2.86] on the exchange. He shaped well behind Mahler's Promise at Newbury last month, and is a likely improver. His price is a little thin.

West to go South

13:50 Chepstow - Beaufort West

I will be pushing the lay button on Beaufort West in this maiden hurdle.

This gelding is the clear form pick in this race but has been disappointing the last twice. On his latest start over this course he was tailed off behind Flash The Steel in a Grade 3 handicap hurdle. He took his chance in the Supreme at Cheltenham but failed to complete. He has had a wind op but has a regressive profile and looks short enough at [1.99]. I can afford to let him win at that price.

Exelerator Express could run well at a decent price. He finished a close second in a bumper at Kelso in November and makes his hurdles debut. At present he is trading at [7.4].