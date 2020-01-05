To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Bets Of The Day: Fraternel to deliver on UK debut

Today's best bet Fraternel runs at Plumpton
Nick Shiambouros was on the mark yesterday when the heavily backed Fidlerontheroof won and he hopes for further success with two selections from Plumpton...

"Trainer Alan King appears to have found a good opportunity for him to get off the mark"

Back Fraternel at [5.6] in the 13:40 at Plumpton

Katahdin to upset fav

12:40 Plumpton - Katahdin

Katahdin can upset the odds-on favourite in this interesting race.

This lightly-raced individual finished a creditable fifth to the progressive Son Of Camas at Newbury in November. He held every chance three from home, but was found wanting when the pace lifted. On his previous start he was a little disappointing behind Sir Valentine but should find this company more to his liking, and is fairly priced at [3.65] on the exchange.

Highway One O Two is the market leader at [1.86] on the exchange. He beat Mount Windsor by a country mile over this course last month. It was not a particularly strong race, but it was an impressive performance. He has every right to move forward but has to concede weight to the selection.

Fraternel the choice

13:40 Plumpton - Fraternel

Fraternel should go close on his UK debut.

This gelding finished a closing third in a Conditions hurdle at Pau last January where he was sent off favourite, and put in some good work in the closing stages. Trainer Alan King appears to have found a good opportunity for him to get off the mark here. I think he has ability and is attractively priced at [5.6] on the exchange.

Cat Tiger is the favourite at [2.86] on the exchange. After winning a similar race at Exeter he disappointed when turned over at a short number behind Up The Straight at Lingfield. I feel he has something to prove , and looks short enough.

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: -.48

This week so far....
Staked: 3.0
Returned: 2.52

2019 Overall +15.36

Recommended bets

Back Fraternel at [5.6] in the 13:40 at Plumpton

Nick Shiambouros,

