Bets Of The Day: For Langy to strike for Hobbs

For Langy Taunton
Today's best bet For Langy runs at Taunton
Nick Shiambouros is back with two selections from the card at Taunton...

"He swept to the front between the last two flights, and quickly put the race to bed"

Back For Langy at [5.4] in the 13:00 at Taunton

Langy the one

13:00 Taunton - For Langy

For Langy should make his presence felt in this interesting contest.

This gelding won on hurdles debut in France last summer. He swept to the front between the last two flights, and quickly put the race to bed. He was subsequently sold for a pretty penny, and makes his debut for new connections. He looks an exciting prospect, and will know his job for his UK debut. At present he is trading at [5.4] on the exchange.

Stablemate Masters Legacy is the current favourite at [2.68] on the exchange. He beat the talented Eritage over this course last month, and is the obvious danger to the selection.

Let's Go

14:00 Taunton - Shall We Go Now

Shall We Go Now is my idea of the winner of this intriguing contest.

This gelding has been off the course for over 18 months, and has had a couple of wind ops. He finished a creditable second to Aspetar on his last start in a Windsor maiden. He has some fair bumper form and evidently was once held in high regard. The stable is flying at the moment and his conditioner will have him razor sharp for this. At present he is trading at [4.7] on the exchange.

Escapability heads the market at [3.3] on the exchange. He finished a respectable third to Masters Legacy over this course, and has a clear chance on the book.

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2019 Overall: -4.21

This week so far....
Staked: 7.0
Returned: 2.79
2019 Overall +15.36

Recommended bets

Back Shall We Go Now at [4.7] in the 14:00 at Taunton

Nick Shiambouros,

