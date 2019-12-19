Bets Of The Day: Feuille De Chene to upset favourite

Feuille the big improver

12:50 Exeter - Feuille De Chene

Feuille De Chene should make her presence felt in this interesting contest.

This filly finished a distant fourth to the progressive Getariver at Ludlow last month. She came under pressure three from home, and weakened out of contention. She was a dual bumper winner in France and probably needed the outing. I think she is open to a great deal of improvement, and is fairly priced at [6.2] on the exchange.

Misty Whisky is the short-priced favourite at [2.0]. She is another dual bumper winner, and finished second to Deputy's Oscar on hurdles debut. Main danger but is priced accordingly.

A wise choice

14:40 Hereford - I'm Wiser Now

I'm Wiser Now should go close in this maiden hurdle.

This gelding finished a respectable third to Nifty At Fifty at Wincanton earlier this month. He held every chance between the last two flights, but could only stay on at the one pace in the closing stages. I think the shorter trip will play in his favour, and has the form in the book to take this. At present he is trading at [3.5].

Northofthewall is the obvious danger. He has been placed in similar company, but the stable is a little quiet right now, and looks short enough at [2.1].