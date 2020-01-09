Bets Of The Day: Cawthorne Lad ready to graduate

Cawthorne the one

12:25 Catterick - Cawthorne Lad

Cawthorne Lad should make his presence felt in this Juvenile hurdle.

This gelding just missed out when finishing a close third to Hasankey in a similar event at Wetherby last month. He put in a strong run in the closing stages ,and was narrowly beaten in a three way photo. His jumping left a little to be desired, but displayed a good attitude. I think he is sitting on a big effort, and is fairly priced at [5.6].

Kangaroo Valley could be the danger. He was not disgraced behind Maskada on hurdles debut at Warwick last month. He is a likely improver in this interesting contest.

Wells to win again

13:45 Leicester - Wells De Lune

Wells De Lune should prove difficult to beat in this selling hurdle.

This gelding overcame a layoff to beat Airton at Fakenham earlier this month. He made all the running, and found plenty when popped the question in the closing stages. This is his level these days and will be tough to catch. At present he is trading at [2.74].

Ballyellis has won four times in this grade, and is sure to run his race once again. At present he is trading at [3.0] on the exchange.

