Bets of the Day: Break the Silence can make it back-to-back wins at Southwell

Southwell specialist Scott Dixon can have another winner

15:00 Southwell - Break The Silence

Scott Dixon is a Southwell specialist trainer and he runs his six-year-old gelding Break the Silence here again today for the 34th time. The horse has never disappointed, finishing in the first three in 18 of those starts and gained a fourth course success 10 days ago after a frustrating run of form where he kept finding one or two better. He is as consistent a performer as you could wish to find in this sort of company at Southwell and this doesn't look to different from his latest win. With that recent confidence booster, he can defy a 3lb rise and make it back-to-back course victories.

Forseti looks like the one that could chase the selections home, Michael Appleby's charge is now 13lb lower than his last win and he's a contender on this drop back in trip. You would think he is low enough in the handicap now to get another win under his belt, he finished fifth here last time out but was only a couple of lengths off the winner. His time is due but I don't think it's today.

Colonel Keating will relish these conditions

13:35 Lingfield - Colonel Keating

Soft ground point winner Colonel Keating should enjoy conditions at Lingfield today and he posted an encouraging effort on his chase debut here over two mile seven in November, so clearly has no problems. The going was officially heavy that day when Richard Rowe's charge finished a close third off the same mark as today. Their are excuses for his latest run mainly though because the sound surface at Leicester was no good to him and he finished a distant seventh that day. Back on heavy ground will see him in a different light in a race where the contenders have plenty of questions to answer.

Flight To Milan is the one he will have to beat, however he is still a maiden after 17 attempts overall. Evan Williams runner just keeps finding one too good, they are trying the cheekpieces for the first time today but I am not sure I would want to be on him at the prices. Crossley Tender is another danger but I think he is high enough in the handicap at the minute and would need to bounce back from a poor effort last time.

